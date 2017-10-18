Several council members voice support for levy

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Several members of Fostoria City Council on Tuesday publicly endorsed a proposed tax increase aimed at supporting the city’s safety forces.

During the final council meeting before the general election, five of council’s seven members voiced their support for the five-year, 6-mill property tax levy going before voters on Nov. 7.

Officials say the levy, which was built into the city’s five-year financial recovery plan, would generate nearly $3.5 million in general fund revenue by 2021 and play a large role in getting Fostoria out of fiscal emergency.

“We need to continue believing in this community and a belief in Fostoria is a “yes” vote on Nov. 7,” said At-large Councilman Brian Shaver. “It’s part of our operating funds, but more importantly, it’s a belief in our fire and police forces and a belief in the future of Fostoria.”

Shaver’s sentiments were shared by fellow At-large Councilman Greg Cassidy, as well as councilmembers Tom Lake (Ward 4), Paula Dillon (Ward 1) and Greg Flores (Ward 2).

“It’s very important for this city to move forward in the right direction and we need everybody on the same page,” said Flores.

If the levy dies at the polls, Mayor Eric Keckler and his administration have said the only alternative would be “fairly significant layoffs.” Those layoffs would come in the form of four police officers, two firefighters and two police clerks.

Fostoria’s remaining three full-time dispatchers are already expected to lose their jobs once the city contracts with an outside agency.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council voted to table an agreement between the city and a telecommunications company looking to give Fostorians another option for Internet service.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman has said the city is considering a mutually-beneficial business relationship with Amplex Electric, allowing the company to set up wireless access equipment atop Fostoria’s water towers in exchange for certain services.

Law Director Tim Hoover asked council to table the ordinance so Safety Service Director Deb Hellman can obtain more information and “sort out some details” in the proposed contract to ensure the city gets the best deal possible.

“Assuming we can work out the best deal, it should be good for us as well as good for them,” Hoover said. “But, rather than jumping into perhaps not the best deal that we can get, the administration would like to have a little more of an opportunity to get the best agreement…”

On Oct. 3, Hellman told council an agreement with Amplex Electric could save the city money by allowing the administration to eliminate 17 analog phone lines and convert to voiceover IP.

The deal would also provide backup services and emergency redundancy routing to the administration at no cost.

Live video feeds could also be set up at the Fostoria Rail Park in the future.

According to the company’s website, Amplex Electric has more than 65 access towers throughout northwest Ohio, including near Bascom, Bettsville, Bowling Green, Findlay, Fremont, Risingsun, Wayne, Woodville and more.

Separately, council approved a Revolving Loan Fund loan to a new downtown business Tuesday night during a brief meeting.

The New Life Powder Coating Company, also known as PCDR Custom Coating, LLC, was granted a $40,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund with a unanimous 7-0 vote from council.

The company, which provides powder coating to custom supply parts and materials, will operate out of 535 W. Tiffin St. — the former site of Seneca Lumber.

Fostoria Economic Development Corporation President Renee Smith has said the small operation plans to employ 10-12 people within the next four or five years.

In other business:

• City Engineer Dan Thornton said the city may be able to complete two projects this year through a grant program offered by the Hancock County Park District.

• City Auditor Steve Garner reported municipal income tax receipts were up 2.3 percent in September, compared to the same time last year. Additionally, the general fund has remained fairly steady with a balance of -$635,209.30 as of Sept. 30.

• As of Oct. 12, Fostoria Police Division has accrued $204,614.25 in overtime, while Fostoria Fire Division accumulated $104,236.68.

• Council adopted a second reading of an ordinance adopting and amending the 2017 permanent appropriations by transferring appropriations into the general fund and the water fund.

• Approval was also given to two separate ordinances approving and adopting replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances.

• Council also approved another ordinance adopting and amending the permanent 2017 appropriations.

• The mayor said his office has been working with the State Auditor’s Office to devise a revised version of the financial recovery plan, which he hopes to present to council by year’s end.

Due to Nov. 7 being the date of the general election, the next slate of city meetings will take place the following day on Nov. 8.

Fostoria Finance Committee will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by Fostoria City Council at 6 p.m. Both meetings will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

