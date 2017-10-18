Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• A Norfolk Southern railroad worker called stating he had struck a deer and needed to have an accident report filed per his boss. Refused to give any personal information to police. Area searched and officer unable to located the deer.

thefts

Monday:

• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding his shed in the 1100 block of State Street being broken into and a chain saw being stolen. A report is on file.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding theft of water from her outside spicket. There is a puddle of water by the spicket and white dust everywhere. She advised there is work being done at a house down the street. A subject was taken into custody on a warrant from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Officer advised workers of incident and advised them not to use the neighbor’s water. They both denied it.

Tuesday:

• Complainant came on station to speak with an officer about stolen televisions. They were advised of civil options.

vandalism

Monday:

• Caller advised a car went around the downed gates on East Culbertson Street, hit the arm on the east side of the tracks and knocked it off. Caller didn’t have a description of vehicle or plates. Report is on file and CSX Transportation contacted regarding damage.

Tuesday:

• CSX requested an officer and advised that someone tried to break into one of their vehicles. Scratch marks on vehicle. Entry not made, but they requested extra patrol.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• 9-1-1 caller advised there were three juvenile males trying to hop on a moving train. Officer was able to identify the juveniles and is on the way.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding the neighbor across the street beating up a juvenile. The juvenile came down the street to fight the neighbor’s younger brother. The older brother tried to break up the fight and the juvenile began fighting with the older brother. No one wants to press charges.

• Caller requested a vehile unlock in the 700 block of Spruce Street with a 4-month-old child locked inside the car. Assistance was rendered.

• Complainant advised she was walking her dog and a resident at the location came out and stated he was being assaulted and to call the police. Resident later said it was verbal and nothing physical. The other person will be leaving in the morning. Officer advised of the consequences if officers return.

• Caller stated there are two juveniles on top of the western-most overpass throwing things over the side. Officer checked the overpasses and was unable to located juveniles. Officer does not see anything in roadway that could have been thrown over.

• Complainant advised of a vehicle that peeled out of a South Countyline Street parking lot. Caller is concerned due to her children walking across parking lot to go to the park. Employees advised they did not know who it was, but advised if they know who it is to tell him that behavior is not acceptable.

• Complainant reported he has been arguing with his live in girlfriend for the last few days and before she left this evening she stated she should just kill him. Officer spoke with complainant. Female made an indirect statement that she wishes she could harm him. Officer advised them of their options.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock in the 800 block of Central Avenue. Assistance was rendered.

• Officer flagged down by a citizen who found a wallet at a North Countyline Street auto store. Owner of the wallet is not an employee, but is a regular customer. They will try to contact him and let him know he can pick up wallet at police department.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock in the 100 block of West Jones Road. Assistance was rendered.

• Detective from Bradner Police Department requested an officer check if a vehicle is at location and advise. Officer stated vehicle is at location. Vehicle has been impounded.

• Caller advised they have information about possible wanted subjects. Officers are enroute to check for the suspects. Possible matching vehicle. Areas check and officer unable to located, but will continue searching.

Tuesday:

• Wood County transferred a call that a dog attacked a cat. Officer spoke with subjects at location. It might be their dogs. The dogs did get out and they were looking for them. Dog warden was contacted and advised. Dog warden later advised that two women are about to fight.

• Manager of housing complex requested to speak to an officer regarding a subject who is on the no trespass list. Statements left with employee and charges are pending.

• Complainant wanted a report on file about an ex girlfriend reporting his tablet stolen.

• Caller requested a vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Plaza Drive. Assistance rendered.

• Complainant came on station with her missing grandson requesting to speak to an officer. Officer advised her of her options.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a situation at her son’s apartment. Wood County on scene for relay. Subject released to Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

• Caller reported her grandson was assaulted on the school bus. She was advised of her options.

• Caller reported her ex is trying to break into her home. One male detained while officers investigate. Subject was not attempting to break in, was knocking on the door. He was advised not to return unless invited.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS requested at 5:12 p.m. to the 200 block of South Countyline Street for a 5-year-old male with a rash on his face who is having difficulty breathing and is vomiting.

• Alarm company advised of a fire alarm in the 800 block of Kirk Street at 7:12 p.m. showing general alarm.

Tuesday:

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue at 2:37 a.m. for a 45-year-old male who had hip surgery several weeks ago and is having major hip pain.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

• A West Ohio 18 resident came on station to report identity theft.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Deputy was out at an East South Street location with an open door. He noted everything appeared to be OK; the door was secured.

