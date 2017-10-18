Potential interest in Tiffin property

By RON CRAIG

Seneca County may be closer to unloading a Tiffin property that has been on the county commissioners’ radar for some time.

Mike Kerschner, president of the Seneca County Commissioners, said he has talked recently with some developers who have shown an interest in acquiring the 81 Jefferson St. property that once housed the commissioners’ office and other county agencies.

“I’ll be meeting with the Architectural Board of Review at 3 p.m. today,” Kerschner said of the ongoing discussions to sell the property. “When the time comes (to sell it), the clock will start ticking.”

Kerschner was referring to the estimated six months it will take to remove old records currently being stored in the damp building, an environment that has led to the decay of those old paper records.

Commissioner Holly Stacy said the county may turn to the Seneca County Land Bank to assist in any deal the county may make on the otherwise unused property. Kerschner further elaborated, saying the property may actually be transferred to the land bank.

“We need to make it clear, to avoid any controversy, that we do not intend to renovate the building,” Kerschner said.

During Tuesday’s work session, the topic of discussion then turned to what the county will do with the old records when the property changes hands. It has been widely discussed some records will be converted to a digital format to reduce the need to keep paper records.

Other records may have significant historical value.

The county lacks other storage facilities at this time to which the old records can be taken. One suggestion that has been discussed is leasing or building warehouse space for that purpose.

Stacy again promoted the idea of a public-private partnership in leasing or building, possibly with the local Agricultural Services agency.

The electronic scanning of the old records will take time, it was noted, and a location to perform that task will need to be figured out. Commissioner Shayne Thomas said the commissioners will need to decide how much space they will need for a scanning center.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said she has talked with vendors about scanning the documents, but no cost estimates have been determined.

Also during the work session, Sheriff Bill Eckelberry told the commissioners he will need $43,522 in additional funding to keep his department going through the end of the year.

He also informed the commissioners he has billed $1.4 million to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement for housing their prisoners so far this year, up from the estimated $1.2 million.

