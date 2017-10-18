Commissioners discuss purchases

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The Seneca County Commissioners discussed the purchase of key equipment for the new Joint Justice Center on Tuesday morning.

Bids for audio-visual equipment will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 14, and the commissioners voted to buy furniture for the justice center from Continental Office Supply at a cost of $235,314.

Commissioner Holly Stacy gave an update on the construction of the Justice Center, noting the building is quickly nearing completion.

When asked by the Review Times about the installation of a terrazo flooring that has been put on hold, Stacy said she had no update from what was discussed a few weeks ago at the Justice Center Leadership Core Team meeting.

During that meeting, the local vendor set to install the flooring near the main entrance informed officials time constraints had prevented the installation.

“It was not part of the original plan to have (that special flooring),” Stacy said. “(The vendor) came forward during the construction process to offer to put in the terrazo floor. We thought it would be nice to have it, but it was not part of the original plan.”

Stacy aid there were to be additional discussions between construction management personnel and the terrazo floor vendor to see if the terrazo floor idea could be salvaged, but the worst-case scenario would be to go back to the regular flooring planned near the entrance.

Stacy also said the next JC Leadership Core Team meeting will be at noon on Oct. 26 at the county’s Public Safety Building, 126 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin.

David Zak, president and CEO of Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp., gave a report on his agency’s activities, showing investments of $40 million have been made this year in county business expansions and startups.

SIEDC has been involved in 80 such projects that have resulted in 110 new jobs for local residents. Another 40 projects are in the pipeline, Zak said.

In other business, the commissioners voted to approve $43,522 in additional funding for the sheriff’s office. During a work session conducted just prior to the start of the commissioners’ regular meeting, Sheriff Bill Eckelberry asked for the additional funds to carry his department through the end of the year.

The renewal of a $624,000 note for energy efficiency expenses was also approved. The note is an internal one, with funds coming from the county treasury.

The note was taken out three years ago to purchase and install equipment in several county buildings that is more energy efficient. The original amount of the note was about $910,000. but payments on the principal and interest have been made each year since the original note was taken out.

A contract with Unilliance, Inc. for the Wolf Creek Logjam and Selective Tree Removal Project was also granted.

The Oak Harbor company submitted the lowest bid of $219,825 for the project, which was about two-thirds the estimated cost of $315,000.

Bids from six companies from as far away as Michigan and Kentucky for the Wolf Creek project were opened in early August.

A contract between the county, the Seneca County Common Pleas Court, and Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties was approved. The contract is for administration of a $270,000 grant to be used for programs that would divert opioid drug users from prison sentences.

The sheriff’s office and the county’s common pleas court judges will be allowed to spend $120,000 each on efforts to combat opiod addiction, with the remaining $30,000 to be spent by the MHRSB.

Commissioners were informed a break in a drainage pipe at the county’s airport has cost the county $9,000 to repair. The project may require an additional $16,000 to replace a 500-feet section of pipe in the future.

The commissioners also approved the re-appointment of Tiffin resident Bonnie Boroff to the Seneca County Metropolitan Housing Authority for a five-year term, expiring in July 2022.

Comments

comments