Vote for note renewal on meeting agenda

The renewal of a $624,000 note for energy efficiency expenses is one of the issues the Seneca County commissioners will be facing when they meet today.

Following a work session that will begin at 9:30 a.m., the commissioners are expected to vote on the note renewal that County Administrator Stacy Wilson says is an annual move.

“The note was taken out three years ago to purchase and install equipment in several county buildings that is more energy efficient,” Wilson told the Review Times Monday. “The original amount of the note was about $910,000, but we pay on the principal and interest each year.”

In addition to several supplemental appropriations and appropriation adjustments to be considered by the commissioners during their regular weekly meeting that starts at 10 a.m., they are to vote on a contract with Unilliance, Inc. for the Wolf Creek Logjam and Selective Tree Removal Project.

The Oak Harbor company submitted the lowest bid of $219,825 for the project, which was about two-thirds the estimated cost of $315,000.

Bids from six companies from as far away as Michigan and Kentucky for the Wolf Creek project were opened in early August. The bids were turned over to the county engineer’s office for further review, and those officials have now recommended the commissioners accept the Unilliance offer.

A contract between the county, the county’s Common Pleas Court, and Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky, and Wyandot Counties is also to be mulled. The contract is for administration of a $270,000 grant to be used for programs that would divert opioid drug users from prison sentences.

The sheriff’s office and the county’s Common Pleas Court judges will be allowed to spend $120,000 each on efforts to combat opiod addiction, with the remaining $30,000 to be spent by the MHRSB.

At a September commissioners meeting, Commissioner Shayne Thomas voiced concerns about a rule that takes effect next July in which any person sentenced to prison for a fifth-degree felony conviction will result in the county being assessed a monetary “penalty” that would come out of the $270,000.

Thomas was concerned most, if not all, of the $270,000 would be lost.

Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff, who attended that meeting, said the new rule affects only drug users, not drug dealers who would face more serious felony charges.

The judge also pointed out at the time there are opiates available to those in prison, so prison sentences are not always the best way to handle those convicted of drug use offenses. He was careful to note the same issues are not factors when people are sentenced to time in the county jail.

Also on the meeting agenda is the re-appointment of Tiffin resident Bonnie Boroff to the Seneca County Metropolitan Housing Authority. If approved, the appointment will be for a five-year term, expiring in July 2022.

Today’s meeting will take place at the commissioners’ office, located at 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

