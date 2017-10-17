MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Tue. Oct 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Sunday:
• James L. Chander, 48, 524 E. North St., was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct following a report of a male subject being loud and disruptive while her child was attempting to sleep.
citations
Monday:
• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a report of an accident at East Jackson and North Main streets.
Sunday:
• Officer issued a citation for improper backing following a report of an accident in the 300 block of Perry Street at 7:18 p.m.
• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of an ex-girlfriend and her son harassing a subject on East North Street.
miscellaneous
Monday:
• Caller complained of a dog barking on Vickie Lane for more than five hours. Officer made contact with owner who had left the garage door open and the problem was solved.
• Caller advised of a disturbance on East Fremont Street. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.
• Caller advised a male subject who looked sick was near South Countyline and West Tiffin streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• A West Tiffin Street caller reported his father struck him. Both subjects were advised of their options.
• Caller complained of vehicles parked near Atkins and Elwood avenues. Officer didn’t observe any vehicles parked anywhere near the intersection.
• Officer assisted in a stand by while a subject retrieved belongings on South Union Street.
Sunday:
• Complainant reported a subject was asking for money on Plaza Drive. Officer was unable to locate.
• A West Lytle Street resident stated someone was attempting to break into his home. Officers checked the residence and all was secure.
• Complainant advised of juveniles throwing walnuts at vehicle on North Union Street. Officer spoke to the juveniles who denied throwing walnuts at vehicles but claimed they were throwing the football at the trees to knock the walnuts down; parents were advised of the complaint.
• Caller requested an officer for a raccoon on her Summit Street porch.
• Complainant advised his son was receiving threatening texts. Upon arrival, complainant was yelling and cursing for the other subject to come back; he was warned for disorderly conduct. Officer spoke to subject regarding the messages as well as self harm.
• Caller advised a male subject stopped at his East Fremont Street residence asking for money. Another caller advised a male subject was panhandling in a parking lot on West High Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• Complainant stated her juvenile son is reporting his roommate was highly intoxicated and was attempting to break into his East North Street room. Juvenile was brought on station to wait for his mother.
• Complainant reported a female subject was taking photos of her children on Stearns Road without her consent. Officer would follow up with the picture taker.
fire runs
Monday:
• Squad was dispatched to the 300 block of Thomas Street for a male subject exhibiting septic/flu-like symptoms at 11:26 a.m.
• EMS responded to the 600 block of Maple Street for a subject stuck in the doorway at 1:14 p.m.
• At 2:23 p.m., a squad was requested to the 600 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject who fell and hurt her right ankle.
Sunday:
• EMS was requested for a possible overdose in the 600 block of West Fremont Street at 6:06 p.m.
• Squad responded to the 800 block of Buckley Street at 8:23 p.m. for a female subject with low blood sugar.
• At 10:08 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 300 block of East Fremont Street for a male subject with difficulty breathing.
Seneca County
vandalism
Sunday:
• Complainant stated someone damaged his vehicle antenna while he was parked on Sullivan Street in Bettsville.
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller reported a vehicle drove through a yard on West Ohio 12 in Bascom; advised the driver was possibly intoxicated and someone from the vehicle was seen urinating on the sidewalk. Deputy was unable to locate.
• A West County Road 18 resident complained of a vehicle parked in her yard all day. Deputy noted the vehicle owner was a deer hunter and they needed to straighten out who is allowed to park there with the landlord.
fire runs
Monday:
• EMS was requested for a female subject with difficulty breathing at 8:13 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Township Road 132.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia buries Ridgemont

ARCADIA — Tori Green had 15 kills, three blocks and three aces Monday as Arcadia defeated Ridgemont 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 in a Division IV
Posted On 16 Oct 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (20) 8-0 243 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4) 8-0 227 3. Toledo Whitmer (1) 8-0 178 4.
Posted On 16 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Moes, Schaser lead Lakota to title

TIFFIN — Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette raced to individual championships and the Raiders won the boys team title in
Posted On 15 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company