Public Record

arrests

Sunday:

• James L. Chander, 48, 524 E. North St., was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct following a report of a male subject being loud and disruptive while her child was attempting to sleep.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a report of an accident at East Jackson and North Main streets.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for improper backing following a report of an accident in the 300 block of Perry Street at 7:18 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of an ex-girlfriend and her son harassing a subject on East North Street.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller complained of a dog barking on Vickie Lane for more than five hours. Officer made contact with owner who had left the garage door open and the problem was solved.

• Caller advised of a disturbance on East Fremont Street. Subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised a male subject who looked sick was near South Countyline and West Tiffin streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• A West Tiffin Street caller reported his father struck him. Both subjects were advised of their options.

• Caller complained of vehicles parked near Atkins and Elwood avenues. Officer didn’t observe any vehicles parked anywhere near the intersection.

• Officer assisted in a stand by while a subject retrieved belongings on South Union Street.

Sunday:

• Complainant reported a subject was asking for money on Plaza Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• A West Lytle Street resident stated someone was attempting to break into his home. Officers checked the residence and all was secure.

• Complainant advised of juveniles throwing walnuts at vehicle on North Union Street. Officer spoke to the juveniles who denied throwing walnuts at vehicles but claimed they were throwing the football at the trees to knock the walnuts down; parents were advised of the complaint.

• Caller requested an officer for a raccoon on her Summit Street porch.

• Complainant advised his son was receiving threatening texts. Upon arrival, complainant was yelling and cursing for the other subject to come back; he was warned for disorderly conduct. Officer spoke to subject regarding the messages as well as self harm.

• Caller advised a male subject stopped at his East Fremont Street residence asking for money. Another caller advised a male subject was panhandling in a parking lot on West High Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant stated her juvenile son is reporting his roommate was highly intoxicated and was attempting to break into his East North Street room. Juvenile was brought on station to wait for his mother.

• Complainant reported a female subject was taking photos of her children on Stearns Road without her consent. Officer would follow up with the picture taker.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 300 block of Thomas Street for a male subject exhibiting septic/flu-like symptoms at 11:26 a.m.

• EMS responded to the 600 block of Maple Street for a subject stuck in the doorway at 1:14 p.m.

• At 2:23 p.m., a squad was requested to the 600 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject who fell and hurt her right ankle.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a possible overdose in the 600 block of West Fremont Street at 6:06 p.m.

• Squad responded to the 800 block of Buckley Street at 8:23 p.m. for a female subject with low blood sugar.

• At 10:08 p.m., EMS was dispatched to the 300 block of East Fremont Street for a male subject with difficulty breathing.

Seneca County

vandalism

Sunday:

• Complainant stated someone damaged his vehicle antenna while he was parked on Sullivan Street in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported a vehicle drove through a yard on West Ohio 12 in Bascom; advised the driver was possibly intoxicated and someone from the vehicle was seen urinating on the sidewalk. Deputy was unable to locate.

• A West County Road 18 resident complained of a vehicle parked in her yard all day. Deputy noted the vehicle owner was a deer hunter and they needed to straighten out who is allowed to park there with the landlord.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject with difficulty breathing at 8:13 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Township Road 132.

