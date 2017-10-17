2 die from injuries in Ohio 12 collision

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Two people, including a 6-week-old baby, have died from injuries sustained in Sunday’s head-on collision on West Ohio 12.

According to a news release from the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Casey Monroe, 21, of Burgoon, and Dhruv Misra, 6-weeks of Findlay, succumbed to their injuries accrued Sunday when the vehicles they were in collided. Monroe drove left of center while traveling westbound, causing his 2006 Pontiac G6 to collide with an eastbound 2014 Dodge Journey at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Pontiac came to a rest on the right side of the roadway while the Dodge, driven by Vipin Misra, 30, of Findlay, spun and came to rest on the roadway.

Misra and his other two passengers, Madhave Misra, 2, and Durgeshwari Misra, 32, both of Findlay, were taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via Fostoria and Bascom EMS squads with non-life threatening injuries.

Both adult occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Monroe, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Dhruv Misra were transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo, where they passed.

While the news release states both children in the Dodge were in proper safety seats, Trooper Chris Kiefer said when law enforcement arrived on scene, it appeared the car seat in which Dhruv Misra was traveling was strapped in facing forward; however, the baby was already out of the seat and in the care of EMS personnel.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bettsville Fire and EMS, Triple J Towing and D&D Towing assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation; however, the release states drugs appeared to have played a role in the collision.

This is the second fatal crash within a week on Ohio 12 east of Fostoria involving impaired drivers.

Jimmie L. Yoder, 72 of Fostoria, was killed Oct. 10 in a fiery crash on Ohio 12 when his 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck was struck head-on by a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Lee F. McCumber, 40 of Fostoria.

Charges have not yet been filed against McCumber, but alcohol is a factor and charges are pending once all evidence has been gathered, according to Sgt. Matt Davis with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“They say for every one time someone drives drunk, they’ve done it 80 times on average before,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, it’s such a vast problem. There’s still people who do it on a regular basis and aren’t afraid of it because ‘I made it home 80 times before.’ But the one time they might not make it home could be the one time they kill somebody.”

Davis said impaired driving is a problem OSHP is continuously trying to combat, creating deterrents insofar as OVI checkpoints, arrests, education, programs and lectures in an effort to create a fear of being caught.

However, statistics show people still get behind the wheel when impaired. Troopers have removed 147 impaired drivers from the roadway so far this year in Seneca County alone with more than 25,000 impaired drivers removed from the streets statewide.

Currently in 2017, OVI-related crashes account for 37 percent of all fatals in Ohio.

“Unfortunately, our job is hard. Trying to get someone to change their behavior is very difficult,” Davis said. “We can’t control what they do. They have to be the ones to change their behavior.”

According to Davis, he can’t drive to the supermarket without thinking about the problem because he sees fatal accident scenes where a drunk driver killed someone at a certain intersection or a drunk driver was killed at another intersection.

However, he said he uses his devastating experiences as a deterrent for those he comes into contact with, giving them details in hopes the reality of the problem sinks in.

“People don’t think about it because they don’t have to sit there and complete a death notification or tell a family their mom isn’t coming home because of a drunk driver or because she was drunk driving. They don’t know what it’s like to be at a scene or watch someone die or have to tell their family that they’ve died,” he said. “It’s horrible. It’s the worst aspect of the job. Every trooper in the state hates that about their job.

“If we can get the community to have that on their mind as much as it’s on our minds, I think it will have a huge impact and I think that’s what we’re trying to do.”

In addition to not getting behind the wheel while impaired, Davis said citizens can help prevent such tragedies such as the recent fatal crashes by reporting potential impaired drivers.

Calling 9-1-1, providing a description of the vehicle as well as a license plate number, staying a safe distance behind the vehicle while following them until law enforcement arrives and leaving contact information can help get the impaired driver off the road as well get them prosecuted and keep them off the roadways in the future.

“I hear from a lot of people who are afraid to call 9-1-1 because it’s not a real emergency or they didn’t think they were allowed to call 9-1-1 for that sort of thing,” Davis said. “But we ask that you don’t hesitate to call because it could become an emergency immediately.”

