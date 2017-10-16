Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• Andrea Wertz, 40, 7265 W. TR 132, was arrested for shoplifting following a report of a shoplifter in a North Countyline Street business.

Thursday:

• A juvenile was arrested for criminal damaging following a report of three juveniles throwing things at vehicles and cracking a windshield near North Vine and West Fremont streets.

thefts

Friday:

• Officer discovered doors to a vehicle were removed at an East Jackson Street location; an investigation is pending.

• Subject came on station and advised someone stole his billfold.

Thursday:

• Complainant reported her phone was stolen from a Park Avenue business.

• An East Lytle Street employee reported they have someone on video shoplifting.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Complainant requested an officer as a juvenile that had been caught spray painting an East Fremont Street building was ripping sections off a fence. Officer was unable to locate the juvenile.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Bowling Green crisis hotline requested an officer to a South Wood Street address for a female subject having suicidal thoughts.

• A Leonard Street resident advised it sounded as if someone was attempting to break into the residence upstairs. Officer noted nothing was broken outside of the home; would check the area for vehicles.

• Caller advised of a vehicle driving around the area; stated a male subject got out and was arguing with someone before getting back in and driving off. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Christopher Drive.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Sandusky Street.

Thursday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding phone calls from two numbers where the caller asks if it is her and then doesn’t say anything. Officer noted one number was a known scam number while the other belonged to a local business.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Town Street.

• Complainant came on station as a subject she is supposed to have no contact with was at the funeral home for her grandfather’s visitation. Dispatch made contact with the sister who advised he left the funeral home; officer advised complainant to call back if the subject returned.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer as her son was assaulted by three juvenile boys on the way home from school. Officer spoke with one parent and advised her of the incident; complainant didn’t wish to file charges, just wanted it to stop.

• A juvenile caller stated his uncle was causing problems and being verbally abusive toward him at a Bannister Street address. Officer spoke to juvenile who didn’t like being corrected by his grandmother and uncle; was advised to do what he is told.

• Caller stated a female subject with a warrant was walking near Buckley Street and Northview Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Lytle Street.

• A third party caller stated he was told his daughter was assaulted by her boyfriend at a Seneca Avenue address. Officer spoke to both parties who admitted to arguing and shoving each other; they were separated for the evening.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Elm Street.

fire runs

Friday:

• EMS was requested for a female subject with low kidney function in the 20 block of Christopher Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A West Ohio 18 residence owner advised it appeared someone had attempted to break in. Deputy obtained an item for evidence.

• Complainant stated a train had been blocking crossings along North Township Road 59 all morning. Train was gone prior to deputy’s arrival.

Thursday:

• A West Axline Street caller advised she is in the process of a divorce and her soon-to-be ex was blowing up her phone and social media accounts.

