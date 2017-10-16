Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• A caller reported at 9:37 a.m. his vehicle was struck in the area of Clark and Wood streets. No further information available.

Friday:

• A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Columbus Avenue when a driver struck the rear of a car in front of him. One driver was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance. No further information available.

arrest

Saturday:

• Gabriel Dixon, no age or address given, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of South US 23 on a local warrant. No further information available.

thefts

Saturday:

• A female reported at 2:36 a.m. someone stole her purse from a business in the 1100 block of North Countyline Street. An officer advised the purse was taken from a vehicle sometime in the past several hours.

• At 6:42 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of West Crocker Street reported someone used her ATM card to withdraw money from a bank in Findlay.

• At 8:47 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported the theft of a laptop computer from her residence.

• A resident of the 700 block of South Main Street reported at 9:43 p.m. she thinks someone stole her Golden Retriever and a dog dish from her residence.

Friday:

• At 3:15 p.m., a female resident of the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue reported she made an online purchase with a check for $550, then was contacted by someone purporting to be from that company. That person said she had made the check out to the wrong company and had her reissue a check to the name of another company. She learned the check was originally made out to the proper company, and she was scammed out of her $550 as the second check had already been cashed. The complainant was advised of her options.

• An investigation is pending into the report of someone using another person’s credit card to make a purchase at a local restaurant. The initial call reporting the incident was received at 4:16 p.m.

vandalism

Saturday:

• At 7:53 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Sandusky Street reported someone had slashed his vehicle’s tires.

• A caller reported at 8:39 p.m. someone threw something at his car as he drove under the Midblock overpass, damaging the windshield.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 3:22 a.m., a female resident of the 600 block of McDougal Street reported her boyfriend assaulted her and took her car without permission. Under investigation.

• At 6:17 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at a location in the 700 block of VanBuren Street. An officer advised no entry was gained.

Saturday:

• At 2:13 a.m., a caller reported a disturbance in the 200 block of West South Street. An officer advised a male involved in the incident went back to his residence.

• At 10:04 a.m., a report of a 10 year-old receiving threatening messages was reported.

• A report was received at 11:21 a.m. of an unwanted male subject in the 1100 block of Francis Avenue. An officer transported the male to a residence in the 800 block of Cory Street.

• At 1:21 p.m., a caller advised of loose dog in the 600 block of Columbus Avenue. An officer found the dog and took it to the city impound area.

• At 2:26 p.m., a caller reported a juvenile on the roof of a house in the area of Fourth and Poplar streets with a hand gun. An officer reported the gun was a BB pistol that was being shot. The officer advised those involved of city ordinances regarding guns being fired in the city.

Friday:

• At 3:20 p.m., a caller reported a van parked in the 800 block of North Countyline Street in which a family was soliciting money to get home. An officer spoke to the family and advised them of panhandling laws. The officer reported the family had plenty of money with which to buy fuel.

• At 5 p.m., a caller reported a domestic dispute in progress in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Francis Avenue. The female involved in the incident was holding a baby, the caller said. An officer reported the female refused to cooperate with him, even after he offered to contact a shelter.

• At 6:34 p.m., a female went to the police station to report being harassed. Advised of her options.

• A female resident of the 1100 block of East Fremont Street reported father of her children assaulted her. An officer reported he was given information that the father may be engaged in the use of opioids, and the mother was advised to keep the children for the weekend. The officer is to forward the information to Children’s Services, and the mother was informed to contact the courts.

• At 10:03 p.m., a female reported she was being harassed at a business in the 100 block of North Countyline Street. Advised of her options.

• At 11:25 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance in the 400 block of South Main Street. An officer advised he was unable to find any disturbance.

• At 11:43 p.m., a female caller reported being harassed in the 300 block of west North Street.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 9 a.m. to the 300 block of East Fremont Street for 29 year-old female having difficulty breathing.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 8:35 p.m. to the 300 block of East Tiffin Street for three month-old having difficulty breathing.

• EMS responded at 9:27 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue for an 81 year-old female choking.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 3:46 p.m. to the 200 block of East Crocker Street for a 40 year-old man who twisted his ankle.

• EMS responded at 4:31 to the 400 block of West Fourth Street for a six year-old who swallowed a dime but was not choking at the time.

• EMS responded at 4:55 p.m. to the 700 block of Westhaven Drive for a 52 year-old female who was vomiting and weak.

Seneca County

arrests

Sunday:

• Tereesa L. Brown, no age or address given, was arrested around 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Ohio 587 on an outstanding warrant from Fostoria Municipal Court. The arrest came after the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 hangup call from the resident at which Brown was taken into custody.

citation

Friday:

• A citation was issued at 7:22 p.m. for a stop sign violation at the intersection of Sullivan and State streets in Bettsville. No further information available.

• At 6:17 p.m., a citation for speeding was issued in the 100 block of State Street, Bettsville. No further information available.

thefts

Saturday:

• At 7:41 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of North Susan Drive reported someone made unauthorized charges on a credit card.

• At 3:44 p.m., a resident of the 8800 block of South Ohio 587 reported the theft of medication.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Several reports of stopped trains blocking railroad crossings in the county were received over the weekend.

Saturday:

• At 11:54 a.m., a caller reported her boyfriend was trying to ruin her car in the 200 block of State Street in Bettsville.

• At 3:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported in progress in the 12400 block of West Axline Street. All involved were given warnings for disorderly condcut.

• A resident of the 5700 block of West Ohio 635 reported at 8:53 p.m. her son was threatened by a school bus driver.

Friday:

• At 9:32 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle being driven recklessly, going eastbound on US 224 near the intersection with Ohio 587. A deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.

• A caller reported subjects in a parking lot in the 5800 block of West Ohio 18 that had been asked to leave but refused. Deputies told three subject to leave and issued them warnings for disorderly conduct.

