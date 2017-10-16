Fostoria man pleads guilty in shooting case

A Fostoria man charged in connection to a June shooting on South Poplar Street pleaded guilty Friday in Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

Jerel M. Rhoades, 37, 144 Taft Boulevard, was indicted June 28 on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for allegedly shooting Durwin Perkins with a handgun near 224 S. Poplar St. back on June 14.

During a hearing before Judge Steve C. Shuff on Friday, Rhoades pleaded guilty to a lesser-included charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records.

Rhoades was arrested after Fostoria police officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area at approximately 10:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a conscious Perkins, who was then transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and then to a hospital in Toledo.

Police recovered a vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident around the corner from the scene in the 300 block of South Main Street with the keys inside. The vehicle was impounded as evidence.

Additionally, the handgun officers believe Rhoades used in the assault was also located at the scene.

In a June interview with the Review Times, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said the shooting occurred after a dispute.

Law enforcement with Seneca and Hancock counties responded to the incident as well as CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) to reroute traffic.

