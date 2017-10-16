Five hurt in crash

Posted On Mon. Oct 16th, 2017
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include more information.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Five people, including two young children, were injured early Sunday evening in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on West Ohio 12.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sunday when a red 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by 21-year-old Casey Monroe traveled across the center line of the roadway and struck a black 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Vipin Misra, 30, of Findlay.
After the collision, the Pontiac went off the road and into a ditch. The Dodge spun and came to rest in the middle of the roadway.
Vipin Misra was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Seneca County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were three passengers in the Dodge Journey.
Durgeshwari Misra, 32, and a 2-year-old child were both taken by Seneca County EMS to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The other passenger, a 6-week-old child, was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo with life-threatening injuries. The child is currently listed in critical condition.
Both adult occupants were wearing their safety belts and both children were in proper safety seats, the news release states.
Monroe was also transported from the scene by Life Flight to St. Vincent hospital with life-threatening injuries.
His condition is unknown at this time, but Trooper Chris Kiefer with the Highway Patrol told the Review Times Monroe was in surgery Sunday night.
Triple J Towing & Recovery LLC, Fremont, and D&D Total Repair LLC, Bloomville, removed the vehicles, which sustained heavy front-end damage.
Deputies with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist emergency personnel and direct traffic around the site of the crash.
This accident comes just six days after another head-on collision on Ohio 12 claimed the life of a Fostoria man.
Jimmie L. Yoder, 72, was killed last Monday in a fiery crash on Ohio 12 when his 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck was struck head-on by a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Lee F. McCumber, 40, also of Fostoria.
Witnesses on the scene of last week’s crash reported seeing both vehicles erupt in flames upon impact.
Bystanders managed to pull both drivers from the wreckage.
While alcohol was a factor in last week’s accident, the Highway Patrol said it is still investigating whether drug or alcohol impairment played a role in Sunday’s crash.

