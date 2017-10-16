Empty bowls, full hearts

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

For more than a decade, Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students have been helping feed Fostoria’s families.

This year, pupils in Deb Melroy’s ceramics classes have spent the past several weeks making nearly 200 bowls for an assignment that serves two lessons — the art of transforming clay into the dish and the impact of the food that fills them.

The bowls will be sold during the 11th annual Empty Bowls Project from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 1001 Park Ave., in an effort to raise money and awareness in the worldwide fight against hunger.

While the project serves as a good beginner’s ceramics assignment, Melroy said she hopes the students get a little more out of it than typical school work.

“I want them to think beyond themselves and more toward helping out the community,” she said. “Such a small act can make a huge difference. Making a simple bowl that may or may not be perfect can make a big difference.”

The bowls — which are finished with an food-safe glaze — will be filled with homemade chili from creative cuisine students in Amy Blakely’s family and consumer science class or soup donated from Campbell’s Soup Co. Each meal comes with bread and water, donated by anonymous local businesses.

The goal, according to Melroy, is to remind community members of the fight to end hunger and the community’s role in helping and creating awareness.

Some 795 million people in the world — about one in nine — are suffering from chronic undernourishment, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

In 2016, 40.6 million people in the United States were in poverty, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Of the 13,279 people living in Fostoria, about 29.4 percent are still listed as “persons in poverty.” And of the roughly 1,847 students enrolled in Fostoria City Schools, 80 percent receive free- and reduced-lunches.

These statistics, to Melroy, are an indication of how essential the project is.

“There’s a need in the world and there’s a need in the community and that’s where we start,” she said.

Proceeds are divided evenly between the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

The concept of Empty Bowls began in 1990 when a high school art teacher from Michigan proposed a class project that would serve as part of a fundraising event for the community, according to the Empty Bowls website. Since, hundreds of communities have brought the tradition to their hometowns, raising millions of dollars for hunger-fighting organizations.

Melroy brought the project to Fostoria after learning about it at various art fairs she attended, thinking it would be a good idea and an easy way to help those less fortunate.

However, the project has not met her goal over the past several years. Fostoria’s Empty Bowls Project has garnered more than $4,600 in the last decade. This year’s goal is $800.

“It’s supported well by teachers and staff but I hope we can get more community members involved,” Melroy said, noting she worked with the school’s FETV class this year to create a YouTube video. “I’m hoping it hits a greater amount of people and we get a little more support this year both to recognize the students’ work and to spread awareness of the fight to end hunger.

“It’s an important community service and I find it encouraging we have local businesses willing to donate and help out as well.”

Cost of the meal with a bowl is $10. Bowls without a meal will be available at $10 and other donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Melroy at 419-436-4110.

For more information on the Empty Bowls Project, visit http://www.emptybowls.net.

Comments

comments