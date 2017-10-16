City safety forces host open house

Posted On Mon. Oct 16th, 2017
DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times
Fostoria firefighter Mark Cassidy gives 5-year-old Evan Faber a lesson in how to handle a fire hose during Saturday’s open house at the Fostoria Fire Department. The Fostoria Firefighter Local 325 and the Fostoria Police Division, FOP hosted a joint open house for the community Saturday to share what they do with the public — giving residents the opportunity to see aspects of their jobs they may not normally see. Members of each department were set up at the fire station, 233 W. South St., to answer questions and provide insight on their daily duties to adults and children alike. Police officers displayed some of the equipment the Special Response Team uses, and Officer Don Dennis and his K9 partner Marley had a drug-search demonstration. Marley even showed off some of his own crime fighting techniques on Cassidy, who was wearing a protective jacket. Additionally, members of the fire department shared fire safety information and showed those in attendance how they remove people stuck in a vehicle following an accident. There were also children’s activities and a free meal to anyone who came.

