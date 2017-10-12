Tiffin student arrested for warning on social media

Posted On Thu. Oct 12th, 2017
A Tiffin Columbian High School student was arrested Thursday after the Tiffin Police Department received a Facebook message warning everyone to stay away from the school.
Seth D. Whitaker, 18, was arrested for disorderly conduct, according to a news release.
“Every one don’t come to school and work tomorrow,” was the message sent to police shortly after noon.
Officers immediately responded to the high school and spoke with school officials who had already removed Whitaker from class and were speaking with him.
Whitaker’s family posted bond.
The Tiffin Police Department remained in contact with Tiffin City Schools and the school is alerting all staff and parents.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any continued threat,” the news release states.
Tiffin police’s Facebook page is informational only and mainly used to answer questions or put out information. It is not monitored 24/7 for criminal complaints.

