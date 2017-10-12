Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a vehicle hit her in the 100 block of East Tiffin Street at 1:27 p.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• Orlando Mauricio Jr., 27, was arrested for domestic violence after a female subject reported her boyfriend had beat her up at a South Union Street address.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a traffic stop on South Wood Street.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Caller advised an Ohio 12 sign was demolished near Midblock and West South Street. The Ohio Department of Transportation was advised.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of a call regarding a semi all over the roadway headed into the city on Perrysburg Road. Officer advised driver of the complaint.

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle near South Poplar Street and Taft Boulevard; pushed vehicle off the side of the road.

Wednesday:

• A North Poplar Street complainant stated he believed he was hypnotized and assaulted. Officer gave subject options on how to better secure himself.

• Complainant advised a subject threatened him while he was in his vehicle on Maple Street. Officer spoke to both parties who alleged the other threatened them.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on a toddler that was in a vehicle on Sandusky Street as a school bus driver reported the child had fallen out of the vehicle. Officer noted the subject was not there.

• Caller reported a building on West Sixth Street had graffiti on it; requested extra patrol.

• Caller reported hearing gun shots on South Union Street. Officer advised it was a dump truck that was back firing.

• Complainant reported a tree fell on two vehicles on Liberty Street. Officer noted it was a safety issue; the street department and CERT were contacted.

• Caller requested an officer as he was being threatened via social media. Officer noted the threats were being made to a third party.

• Caller advised the yellow light at the intersection of North Countyline and West Culbertson streets were out. Officer advised the lights were functioning properly.

• Officers responded to a domestic situation on Stinchcomb Drive. Female subject advised there was no physical violence; options advised. Upon callback, subject stated she was on the floor. EMS transported the subject to the hospital as she was intoxicated and claiming injury. Officer left her a statement to fill out when she is sober.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 500 block of Stearns Road for a fire alarm at 9:14 a.m.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested for a male subject possibly having a stroke in the 200 block of West South Street at 4:12 p.m.

• Squad wad dispatched at 6:34 p.m. to the 500 block of Lynn Street for a male subject having seizures.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for a female subject who twisted her ankle at 7:53 p.m. in the 1300 block of Walnut Street.

• At 9:33 p.m., a squad responded to the 300 block of Summit Street for a male subject.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Train company requested a deputy to railroad tracks on West Township Road 108 for two suspicious subjects. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Caller advised a railroad crossing on North Township Road 59 had been blocked for 30 minutes. Train company stated the train stopped due to mechanical issues that had since been fixed but they still had to check it.

• Caller requested a deputy in reference to a powdery substance on the back of a toilet at a State Street address in Bettsville. Deputy collected what he could and was bringing it back for testing.

• Subject came on station to speak with a deputy in reference to harassing phone calls.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was parked on their West County Road 42 property but no one was around.

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported someone from a hauling company came onto her Monroe Street property in Bettsville and started yelling at her. Deputy noted it was a civil issue regarding payment.

