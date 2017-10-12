Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported they were involved in a fender bender in the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 3:01 p.m. Officer noted the incident was pending further investigation.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Carlos Mancha, 39, 539 W. Tiffin St., turned himself in on a warrant.

Tuesday:

• A subject was arrested following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Elm streets.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued citations for speeding and a break light violation following a traffic stop on West High Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Elm streets.

• Officer issued a citation for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street; noted the vehicle had an odor of marijuana omitting from it and the driver handed over a small back of green, leafy vegetation.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a Bettsville resident who advised a friend had taken his vehicle without permission. Officer located vehicle in a South Main Street parking lot; subject was arrested by Seneca County and the owner would pick up the vehicle the in the morning.

• Hospital employee requested an officer as a female subject was attempting to leave. Officer noted she had calmed down.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from a female subject regarding a car horn sounding for 30 minutes on Perrysburg Road. Officer was unable to locate.

• A bus driver reported a red light violation near North Main and Sandusky streets. Officer was unable to locate.

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a male was yelling and cursing at a young child in a West High Street parking lot. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West North Street.

• Tiffin Police Department advised they received a call from a crisis hotline from New York regarding a subject who was threatening to take a bottle of sleeping pills; noted it came from a North Union Street address. Officer spoke to a juvenile at the residence who said her mother was being treated. Officer confirmed it.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested at 10:49 a.m. for a female subject in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Squad was dispatched to the 1200 block of H.L. Ford Drive for a juvenile having an asthma attack at 2:29 p.m.

• At 2:20 p.m., EMS responded to the 500 block of Stinchcomb Drive following a transfer call from Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Seneca County

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a semi was in the ditch and a car was in the field near North County Road 5 and West Township Road 84 at 9:21 a.m.

arrests

Monday:

• A subject was arrested following a report of a vehicle being stolen from a Thomas Street address. Fostoria Police Department located the vehicle in the parking lot of a bar.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested to the 100 block of Wilson Street for a male subject with unknown problems at 12:24 p.m.

