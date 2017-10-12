Hopewell-Loudon in need of tax renewal

By RON CRAIG

Members of the Hopewell-Loudon board of education received a five-year financial forecast Wednesday night from district treasurer Jennifer Hendrick, showing the need to renew an emergency tax levy in the next year or so.

“I like to be conservative in my forecasts, so it shows we’ll have deficit spending by (fiscal year) 2020,” Hendrick told board members. “That is if the emergency levy is not renewed by then.”

The treasurer said the levy brings in $570,000 a year.

She also noted the importance of keeping the number of open enrollment students at a high level as they are bringing $1.3 million each year to the district.

“At this same time last year, we had about 235 open enrollment students, and right now we have 250.”

It was noted the Bascom school building has a student occupancy rate of 959 students, but that size building would not be needed without the open enrollment students. Those extra students also result in a bigger pool of athletes, more students for other extra-curricular activities, and allows for an expanded list of classes the school is able to offer.

Hendrick urged board members to study the forecast and discuss the possibility of putting an emergency levy renewal on the ballot in the future.

After the meeting, Hendrick told the Review Times when it’s time to put the levy on the ballot, that’s when the millage would be determined.

It was announced the school’s ninth graders will participate in a manufacturing showcase at Tiffin University’s Heminger Center Friday, and a dress for success program, in which students dress up as they would if they were going to a job interview, is a big success.

Superintendent David Alvarado, in his monthly report to the board, said the new sport track is done except for two items that still need to be completed. The striping of the track is the biggest issue that needs to be resolved.

“I was told there are only four companies in the county that do it,” Alvarado said, adding the construction company building the track is working to get the striping done as soon as possible.

The other incomplete project is the installation of fencing around a discus cage, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

In other business, the board approved a three-day trip to Washington, DC for the school’s eighth grade. The trip to the nation’s capitol is slated for April 29 to May 1 next year. Chaperons for the Washington trip will be determined at a later date, but teachers normally make up the pool.

Chaperons for a sixth-grade trip this month to Camp Michindoh in Osseo, Michigan, were approved after two names were deleted from the list. Kevin Kreais and Gary Kreais are off the list. Those who will take the trip as chaperons are Pamela Berrier, Angela Brown, Joseph Cline, Rebecca Link, Matthew Reinhart and Tracey Walters.

Personnel issues approved by the board included accepting the resignation of Amy Chapman, classified employee, effective Oct. 3.

Three substitute classified employee appointments, Jonathon Parsons, Kim Riedling and Kathy Siegel, as well as classified employee Deborah Daniel, were given the nod by board members.

The assignment of Jason Biller as a junior high wresting coach, and the appointments of two volunteers, Jeff Burns as part of the girls’ basketball program and Chris Sears as a member of the wrestling program, were granted.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Hopewell-Loudon Education Association. The memorandum was in relation to changes in the teacher evaluation process.

