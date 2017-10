DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Avalon Sprang, (center), age 6, calls out bingo during the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School’s Bakery Bingo fundraiser, held Wednesday night at FIES. Avalon, along with her sister Addie Sprang, (right), age 9, her friend Izzy Engle, (background), age 7, and approximately 100 students and their parents paid to attend the event which was hosted by Fostoria mayor Eric Keckler. All proceeds raised go directly to the FIES PTO.