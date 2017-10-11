Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Kenneth J. Kubeck, 50, Findlay, was arrested for violating a civil protection order.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued two citations, one for a loud muffler and the other for driving under suspension following a traffic stop.

thefts

Monday:

• A Summit Street caller reported a bicycle was stolen from the porch.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• A Bradner Street caller reported children shooting BB guns at passing cars, his residence and his work van. Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate any juveniles with BB guns.

Monday:

• A Stearns Road caller reported children throwing rocks at buses in the location. Officer advised the juvenile was released to his mother and charges may be filed.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A West North Street caller requested officer as her ex came to the home and flipped the kitchen table over, disrupting the home and waking the children; advised he was said to be intoxicated and left when told officers were being called. Officer advised no assault took place, just arguing. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• An East Center Street caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a subject who had been sending her nasty and threatening messages.

• An Independence Avenue caller reported a barking dog across the street from the location. Officer advised he was unable to make contact with the owner; the dog is tied up in the front yard and is barking.

• Caller reported a bicycle found at a Cherry Street location. Officer advised the bike was impounded.

Monday:

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding custody issues.

• An East Sixth Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted subject at the residence. Officer advised it was a civil issue between parties.

• 9-1-1 caller requested an officer for an eviction of a person at a Sandusky Street location.

• An East Sixth Street caller reported someone dropped a bike off by his shed.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS requested to reservoir 6 at 2:10 p.m. for a subject who reported being assaulted and robbed by two males and a female.

Seneca County

citations

Tuesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and State streets in Bettsville.

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for failure to yield following two-vehicle non-injury accident at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7 at 6:14 p.m.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a railroad crossing near North U.S. 23 and West County Road 28 being blocked for 30 minutes. Crossing was cleared.

• Caller reported a blocked railroad crossing on West County Road 28. Train company advised the train was waiting on another train in front of it and would be moving shortly.

• Caller requested a welfare check on an elderly subject at a South Township Road 21 residence as their mail was piling up. Deputy spoke with subject who stated she was out of town.

Monday:

• Complainant reported cattle in the roadway on West Ohio 18 and it appeared a gate was open. Owners believed someone had messed with the gate and opened it; were attempting to herd them back into the fence.

