MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Wed. Oct 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Tuesday:
• Kenneth J. Kubeck, 50, Findlay, was arrested for violating a civil protection order.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued two citations, one for a loud muffler and the other for driving under suspension following a traffic stop.
thefts
Monday:
• A Summit Street caller reported a bicycle was stolen from the porch.
vandalism
Tuesday:
• A Bradner Street caller reported children shooting BB guns at passing cars, his residence and his work van. Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate any juveniles with BB guns.
Monday:
• A Stearns Road caller reported children throwing rocks at buses in the location. Officer advised the juvenile was released to his mother and charges may be filed.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• A West North Street caller requested officer as her ex came to the home and flipped the kitchen table over, disrupting the home and waking the children; advised he was said to be intoxicated and left when told officers were being called. Officer advised no assault took place, just arguing. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.
• An East Center Street caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised assistance was rendered.
• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a subject who had been sending her nasty and threatening messages.
• An Independence Avenue caller reported a barking dog across the street from the location. Officer advised he was unable to make contact with the owner; the dog is tied up in the front yard and is barking.
• Caller reported a bicycle found at a Cherry Street location. Officer advised the bike was impounded.
Monday:
• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding custody issues.
• An East Sixth Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted subject at the residence. Officer advised it was a civil issue between parties.
• 9-1-1 caller requested an officer for an eviction of a person at a Sandusky Street location.
• An East Sixth Street caller reported someone dropped a bike off by his shed.
fire runs
Monday:
• EMS requested to reservoir 6 at 2:10 p.m. for a subject who reported being assaulted and robbed by two males and a female.
Seneca County
citations
Tuesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and State streets in Bettsville.
Monday:
• Deputy issued a citation for failure to yield following two-vehicle non-injury accident at West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7 at 6:14 p.m.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a railroad crossing near North U.S. 23 and West County Road 28 being blocked for 30 minutes. Crossing was cleared.
• Caller reported a blocked railroad crossing on West County Road 28. Train company advised the train was waiting on another train in front of it and would be moving shortly.
• Caller requested a welfare check on an elderly subject at a South Township Road 21 residence as their mail was piling up. Deputy spoke with subject who stated she was out of town.
Monday:
• Complainant reported cattle in the roadway on West Ohio 18 and it appeared a gate was open. Owners believed someone had messed with the gate and opened it; were attempting to herd them back into the fence.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Cops: Bengals' Boyd, Ex-Pitt Star, Had Drugs In Crashed Car

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Ohio High School Student Arrested After Gun Found On Campus

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Wednesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly Computer Rankings Division I Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-0) 25.5491, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 22.8983, 3.
Posted On 10 Oct 2017
Off

Prep roundup: Fostoria sweeps Royals

Tyriana Settles powered her way to 30 kills, three blocks and three aces and Fostoria swept Elmwood 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday night in a
Posted On 10 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Roundup: L-B beats Arcadia, wins BVC volleyball title

ARCADIA — Liberty-Benton’s unbeaten and state-ranked volleyball team completed a perfect run through the Blanchard Valley Conference
Posted On 09 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company