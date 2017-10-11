MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Nearly two dozen people showed off their artistic side for a good cause Tuesday evening by participating in a Painting and Pizza fundraiser for DayBreak SAIDO Learning Center at Good Shepherd Home. Pictured is Beth Hay (right) with her mother, Natalie Hay. The event, organized by Wendy Foss, Good Shepherd Home community service director, included dinner and a painting project taught by an instructor from Simply Susan’s in Tiffin. The project featured a beach scene with an umbrella in the sand, waves in the ocean and a small fence in the foreground. SAIDO, a form of Alzheimer’s Disease therapy, is a series of brain exercises — including reading, writing and arithmetic — that are administered in an effort to stimulate the prefrontal cortex. Foss said stimulating the prefrontal cortex helps with thinking, managing emotions, improving communication, controlling actions, mental concentration, self-motivation, decision making and recalling memories.

