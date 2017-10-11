Eighth graders’ trip to DC on H-L agenda

Members of the Hopewell-Loudon board of education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. today to consider a three-day trip to Washington, DC for the school’s eighth-grade class, in addition to several personnel issues.

According to an agenda released Tuesday, the trip to the nation’s capitol is slated for April 29 to May 1. Superintendent David Alvarado is recommending board members approve the trip.

Chaperons for the trip will be Pamela Berrier, Angela Brown, Joseph Cline, Kevin Kreais, Gary Kreais, Rebecca Link, Matthew Reinhart and Tracey Walters.

The board will be asked to accept the resignation of Amy Chapman, classified employee, effective Oct. 3.

Other personnel issues to be considered include the appointments of three substitute classified employees, Jonathon Parsons, Kim Riedling and Kathy Siegel, as well as classified employee Deborah Daniel.

The assignment of Jason Biller as a junior high wresting coach, and the appointments of two volunteers, Jeff Burns as part of the girls’ basketball program and Chris Sears as a member of the wrestling program are also expected to be voted on.

The board will also be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding between the district and Hopewell-Loudon Education Association.

The meeting will take place in the board’s meeting room on the school campus, located at 181 N. CR 7, Bascom.

