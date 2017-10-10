Student athlete honored

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

An eighth-grade student at Lakota Local Schools was honored Monday night for his acts of great sportsmanship at a Sept. 30 track meet in Old Fort.

As his parents looked on, Kiefer Shultz was presented a certificate during Lakota’s board of education meeting. Applause broke out from board members, teachers, and the public when Middle School Principal Patrick Flanagan called young Shultz toward the front of the room.

Shultz was participating in a track meet when a Woodmore student fell on the track. The local eighth-grader stopped and helped his opponent get up, assisted him to the finish line then offered to get him some water.

“The next Monday, I got an email from the Old Fort principal, telling me what happened,” Flanagan said. “This was an outstanding act of good sportsmanship.”

When asked about the incident, Shultz said he didn’t think it was any big deal. Flanagan said the youngster took the whole thing in stride when he was told of the impression he made with others who attended the event.

“He told the (other student), ‘You just gotta finish’ as he helped him to the finish line.”

Board members praised Shultz for his unselfish acts, putting an opponent’s needs ahead of his own performance on the track.

The honor tied in nicely with an upcoming school program Flanagan said is on the horizon, one that is intended to build character among students.

“The program is to teach students how to show tolerance and respect for others,” Flanagan noted.

In other business, district treasurer Norm Elchert provided a five-year financial forecast for the district.

“It’s hard to predict what’s coming down the road. We’ll have a new governor soon,” Elchert pointed out, adding that may take the state’s education funding in a new direction.

Another factor that will affect local schools’ financial pictures is the change in the CAUV tax structure. Income from that tax will go away next year, Elchert said.

The treasurer is forecasting a shortfall between revenues and expenses by the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, even though a general fund surplus is expected to be $5.8 million by that same time.

“We need to start chipping away at this,” Elchert told board members of the revenue shortfalls he is predicting.

Board members voted to accept a donation of a blue spruce pine tree from Dr. Timothy Sulken and his staff, valued at $400, in memory of former athletic director Dave Worstein. A donation of $100 from the Lakota class of 1962 was also accepted.

Salary upgrades for Lisa Gillmor, Ashley Cramer, Devon Lacy, Cheryl Sandrock, Ty Ray, Heather Draeger, Emily Langstaff, Valerie Linkey and Pamela Frankforther were also granted.

Contracts with classified personnel Sarah Brubaker, three hour cook; Marita Pass, substitute; and Barbara Spencer, substitute were approved.

The board accepted the resignations of bus driver Kari Shull, effective Oct. 20, and paraprofessional and volunteer junior high football coach Justin Spencer, effective Sept. 27.

Two athletic supplemental contracts were given the thumbs up for Mike Lento, one for winter weight room supervisor and one for spring weight room supervisor.

The following tuition reimbursements were okayed for classified personnel: Cramer, $363.06; Lacy, $332.07; Ray, $287.50 and $399; Draeger, $198.50; Langstaff, $1,500; Linkey, $100; Megan Downs, $279.50; Lisa Henry, $250; Shane Jacoby, $287.50; Steve Pleasnick, $287.50; Michelle Shaser, $198.50; Rebecca Chalfin, $549; Kelly Shirkey, $668.50; and Maryann Wansitler, $299.50.

A memorandum of understanding was approved between the school and Northwest State Community College, which outlines the college credit plus program for the current school year. The contract is for online classes for one student.

Board members also gave the nod for a bus routing plan.

Comments

comments