Speaker of Ohio House visits museum and FLC

Posted On Tue. Oct 10th, 2017
By :
By RON CRAIG
STAFF WRITER

During a special Columbus Day meeting of the Seneca County Commissioners, conducted at the Seneca County Museum, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Cliff Rosenberger dropped in to let county officials know the House is working for county residents.
“We had a tight budget this year,” Rosenberger said. “I’m proud we were still able to provide investments in education and drug programs.”
Rosenberger and State Representative Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) addressed the meeting for about 15 minutes before they took a tour of the museum.
When the commissioners heard the speaker was to visit Tiffin, they decided to conduct their special meeting at the museum because Rosenberger was instrumental in providing funding to replace the roof on the aging building.
The speaker praised Reineke for his efforts to promote the county in the state legislature.
“He is doing a very good job representing you in Columbus. He’s working very hard for you guys,” Rosenberger said, adding Reineke has been very helpful in getting state budgets passed.
With Mircea Handru, director of the Mental Health and Recovery Services of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties in the audience, the speaker spent a good deal of his time during the meeting talking about efforts to stem the heroin and opiod epidemic.
“We’ve gotten 40 pieces of legislation passed to help with the issue,” Rosenberger said.
Just one of those pieces of legislation resulted in the addition of Vivitrol as a drug paid by Medicaid. The drug is used to help addicts get free from the cravings for heroin and opiods.
The commissioners thanked Rosenberger and Reineke for making an appearance during the meeting. Commissioner Shayne Thomas also thanked the speaker for the efficient manner in which he runs the House of Representatives.
“You do it with a light touch,” Thomas told Rosenberger.
In other business, Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning Commission, announced the county has received a grant for more than $17,600 for planning for the county’s Active Transportation program.
One project officials hope to get rolling with the grant funds is moving the North Coast Inland Trail further south into Seneca County.
Commissioner Holly Stacy led a discussion on the time capsule that is to be placed inside the new Justice Center. The time capsule is to contain important information, documents, pictures and videos, both current and from the past. It is to be opened in fifty years.
The commissioners are to conduct their regular weekly meeting at 10 a.m. today at their office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

