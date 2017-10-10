Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Monday:

• Samara Durst, 38, last listed address 249 Lewis St., was arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported a disturbance at a South Wood Street location between and male and female subject where the male possibly threw the female down the stairs. Officer spoke to complainant who advised the male subject left the residence in a hurry; spoke with female resident who was not at the location as she had fled with her infant for safety; advised her ex enters her home weekly during the night and screams at her while she’s sleeping. Victim refused to speak with the officers and hung up the phone.

• A Findlay caller advised she received a text from her adult son who lives on North Main Street stating he was vomiting and he loved her; requested a welfare check as he had not returned her messages or calls. Officer was unable to make contact or gain entry into the residence. Later, someone was able to let them in.

• A West Fourth Street employee stated they found a dog and chained it to the back of the building. Canine was impounded until the owner claimed it.

• A North Countyline Street employee stated her ex was at the location and she had a CPO against him. Officer spoke to subject who advised he was working in town and had no idea his ex worked there.

• Complainant reported a toddler crossed Fourth and Main streets by herself before a parent picked her up. Officer spoke to mother who advised the child slipped out of the house.

• Subjects located a canine on North Main Street. Dog was released to its owner on West Jackson Street.

• Complainant reported a vehicle was traveling at 90 miles per hour westbound on Ohio 18. Officers would be on the look out.

Sunday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check for a subject at a West Fourth Street address. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller requested an officer to a North Main Street location as their ex was attempting to get items. Parties advised they would attempt to remain civil.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer locate a subject at a North Main Street address and have him contact the department. Officer relayed the message.

• A Van Buren Street employee requested an officer for a subject having issues.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding threatening messages.

• Caller complained of a scam where their ex-friend scammed them into leaving money under a rock on Leonard Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised they received a call from regarding an incident that took place at a South U.S. 23 business; claimed a male subject was arguing with his daughter in a vehicle and he slammed her arm against the window. Officer spoke to all subjects involved and learned the incident occurred on Ohio 224; the parties were separated and would seek a CPO.

• Caller advised a car alarm had been going off for about 20 minutes near Columbus Avenue and Nichols Street. Officer attempted to contact owner at the residence and on the phone and there was no answer.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad was dispatched at 2:39 a.m. for a male subject with possible atrial fibrillation and high blood pressure in the 300 block of Summit Street.

• At 12:42 p.m., EMS responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a subject having chest pains.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a subject possibly having seizure in the 400 block of East Center Street at 6:15 p.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• A West Axline Street manager requested to speak with a deputy regarding a tenant. Deputy was unable to make contact with subject; would attempt again later.

Sunday:

• Caller reported a male subject attempted to hurt a female while driving down U.S. 23. Incident was turned over to Fostoria Police Department.

• Complainant advised the doors to an abandoned property on West Poplar Street were open. Deputy shut the lights off and closed the doors.

• Caller stated they heard gunshots coming from a West County Road 28 location. Deputy spoke with subjects who were shooting into a field with proper backstops; advised them of the complaint.

