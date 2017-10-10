One dead, one injured in fiery crash

Posted On Tue. Oct 10th, 2017
One Fostoria man was killed and another injured Monday afternoon in a fiery head-on crash on Ohio 12, just east of Fostoria.
A 2015 white Dodge Durango driven by Lee F. McCumber, 40, of Fostoria was traveling east on Ohio 12 in the opposite lane of travel. The Durango hit head-on a westbound 2008 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Jimmie L. Yoder, 72, Fostoria, at about 4:33 p.m., Sgt. Matt Davis of the Fremont Post of the State Highway Patrol said.
Witnesses reported both vehicles erupted in flames upon impact. Bystanders pulled both drivers out of the vehicles and away from the wreckage, witnesses reported.
“I want to thank the bystanders that released the people from the vehicles as it was starting to catch fire,” Kansas Fire Chief Bob Dible said.
McCumber was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Bascom EMS. He was later transferred to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Yoder was taken by Lifeflight to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center where he died, Davis said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was a factor in the crash, Davis said, adding charges are pending against McCumber.
Traffic on Ohio 12 was impeded for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
In addition to Kansas and Bascom fire districts responding to the scene, Seneca County EMS, Fostoria EMS, Fostoria police and Seneca County CERT also assisted.

