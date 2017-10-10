A Christmas for Every Child to continue operations

News of Fostoria Cash Mob’s plans to disband may have many wondering how they’re going to provide Christmas to their families this holiday season.
But Santa’s little helpers are still hard at work, making the list and checking it twice, to offer a Christmas that will be very nice.
A Christmas for Every Child worked with Fostoria Cash Mob over the past two years to help meet the needs of more area children. While Cash Mob has come to an end, A Christmas for Every Child will continue operations.
When Cash Mob founder Greg Flores spoke with the Review Times Sunday about his decision, he said he would be an advocate for A Christmas for Every Child, sending donors in the organization’s direction.
And donors are exactly what Organizer Amber Herbert said the group needs.
“We’re definitely going to have more families and our numbers are going to go up,” she said, noting the Cash Mob helped around 200 children last year while a Christmas for Every Child helped nearly 350. “That’s huge for us — that’s almost double what we help. We definitely need the continued support. We can’t pull this gigantic endeavor off without the community’s help.”
A Christmas for Every Child began nearly 13 years ago with a purpose of providing Christmas presents to every child in Fostoria. In conjunction with Toys for Tots, the organization now has a 501(c)3 status.
This will allow donors the opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation, an option they haven’t had in the past and one Herbert believes will bring in more donors.
Tax-deductible checks may be made to Toys for Tots with “Fostoria” written in the memo and dropped off at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St. Other checks, as well as cash donations, may be written to the Review Times and dropped off at the office during business hours.
In addition, come early November, boxes with either Toys for Tots or A Christmas for Every Child signage will be set up around town for material donations. Community members can donate new, unwrapped toys in the boxes for Fostoria children.
Monies will be used to purchase additional toys in age groups that may not have as many toys as the others.
“All of the money and items donated will stay in Fostoria,” Herbert said.
The donated toys will be organized based on appropriate age groups and set up at a “toy store” in December. Families who qualify for the program will be given tickets and can exchange the tickets for toys.
Organizers previously announced a goal of trying to provide each child with more than one toy, which is what they’ve offered in the past. Herbert said the organization is holding on to this goal in hopes the community will rally together to keep the magic of Christmas alive for area kids.
“Most kids receive more than one gift at Christmas. Getting them two items would be our goal,” Herbert said. “We meet the need of Fostoria but the problem is, we want to do more than meet the need. We want to be able to help more people and do more than the bare minimum and actually provide them with a Christmas.”
Letters will be sent home with students in grades preK-6 attending school in the city of Fostoria — including local preschools — at the end of October. The applications must be filled out and returned for consideration.
More information on the location of boxes and giving trees will be provided as the holiday season approaches.
“I’m praying that Fostoria steps up and continues to help us and support us,” Herbert said. “I have faith that this will happen. I’m excited to be really teaming up full force with Toys for Tots to make this bigger and better than we’ve ever had it before. It’s going to take a lot of effort and help from the community.”

