Salon owner celebrates makeover

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

In October of 2014, Fostoria resident Joy Walters took ownership of Savvy Hair Expressions.

Since, she has been working to give the salon, located at 319 Perry St., a number of facelifts from floor to ceiling.

In recognition of Walters’ three years of ownership and all the renovations the facility has undergone, Savvy Hair Expressions will host a chamber ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by an open house through 6 p.m.

The open house will include light refreshments and a raffle to win products and services.

Special guest Tristan Thibodeau of Honest To Goodness Health LLC, Arizona, will be on site sharing her specialties as well as participating in the raffle with a chance to win free personal health, nutrition and wellness consultations.

“Our main goal is to have each client who walks in our door feel comfortable and certain they will be taken care of,” Walters said of her business. “Whether a longtime existing customer or a new customer, each customer is special because they chose us as their service provider and so it is our goal to give them quality, value and satisfaction that they can be proud of and share this experience with their family, friends and co-workers. Our goal is to have you as customers for life.”

In order to provide her customers this quality, value and satisfaction, she said updates were needed.

According to Walters, the seal cracked in the large storefront window and it became full of moisture and rust while the side window had dry rot.

Walters joined the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce last year, which allowed her business to received a Downtown Façade Enhancement Grant from the Community Improvement Corporation. The grant allowed her to remove and replace the storefront window and side window as well as the storefront logo and signage.

In addition, she said the renovations to what was “once a lonely little dryer room” is now a full-service spa mani/pedi room with a state-of-the-art Massaging Spa Pedi Lounger with calming variable lights in the hydo-massaging bowl. Walters said the floors are new — purchased from Roppee Corp. The styling stations are new and include lowdraulic base styling chairs. Light installation is ongoing.

“I wanted to update the décor, modernize the interior and provide comfortable work stations to the stylists, along with provide the feel and experience to the customers like that of when you walk into a studio salon/spa in a larger city,” Walters said. “I wanted the customers to see firsthand that we are equipped to offer a much more expanded menu of services.”

The business was built as a barber shop in 1959, encompassing 448 square feet, according to Walters. The facility — previously called Ken’s Barber Shop — was owned by Ken Frankart before it was purchased in 1983 by Becky Sherrard. Walters bought the salon off of Sherrard Oct. 3, 2014.

A 1980 graduate of St. Wendelin Catholic School, Walters said she was childhood friends with Frankart’s daughter Renee. Together, they would often visit the barber shop, leaving Walters with fond memories.

The start of her long hairstylist career began when she received a mannequin head for Christmas with makeup, scissors, a comb and a brush.

She graduated from the Tiffin Academy of Hair Design in 1981 and offered hair care services in Mobile, Alabama, for three years before returning to the tri-county area.

“If you care about our industry you will seek to become the best version of yourself for the industry and for your customers,” she said. “When I quote ‘it is my goal to have you as a customer for life’ this is huge and an honor because of the relationships and friendships and trust you build with the customers.

“This industry has ‘life cycles.’ When you maintain a relationship as their service provider you experience all the ins and outs of their lives from being single, in college, married, children and the unfortunate circumstances of divorce, and the inevitable end of life. I learn many lessons from my clients and they are an invaluable source of information because of their knowledge, life experiences and interests.”

Walters is assisted by stylists Amanda Weinandy and Joselin Sanchez. Savvy Hair Expressions offers a wide range of services for men and women of all ages.

The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call the salon at 419-435-9414 or visit www.facebook/savvyhairexpressions.com.

