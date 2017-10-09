Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• At 2:15 p.m., a caller reported a car hit a dog in the 100 block of East Tiffin Street. The driver of the car, described as a black Corvette, left the scene. The dog’s owner was to keep an eye on the dog to see if it required treatment.

Friday:

• At 5:06 p.m., a crash was reported in the 1100 block of North Countyline Street. A citation was issued to one driver for improper lane change, but further information was not available.

arrests

Saturday:

• Sierra G. Adams, 19, no address given, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South Poplar Street on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. The arrest came after a resident of the area reported someone trying to break into his apartment.

• Lewis Griffin, no age or address given, was arrested by Fremont police Saturday morning on an unspecified local charge. A Fostoria officer went to Fremont to pick up Griffin and take him to the Seneca County Jail. Officials at the jail were unable to provide any information on Griffin or the nature of the charge.

thefts

Sunday:

• At 2:27 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of West Culbertson Street reported someone attempted to take over $450 out of his checking account. An officer gave the complainant a theft packet and a complaint was filed.

Saturday:

• At 12:57 a.m., an employee of a business in the 1200 block of North Countyline Street reported a male stole a cigarette lighter from behind a counter. Descriptions of the male and another male, who tried to distract the employee, were given to an officer. Surveillance video from the store is to be reviewed for filing of criminal charges.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 1:47 a.m., a caller reported a large fight in the 900 block of Cory Street. An officer reported he informed those involved they would be going to jail if officers were called again.

• At 7:30 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Spruce Street reported a male walked into the residence uninvited. Officers advised the male was back with his own family after they responded to the scene.

• A female caller reported at 1:27 p.m. receiving harassing texts. Complainant was advised of her options.

Saturday:

• At 10:52 a.m., a male caller reported someone tried to assault him in the 200 block of West North Street. An officer took photos of both subjects involved in the incident.

• At 1:02 p.m., a caller reported illegal drug activity taking place in the 300 block of West South Street.

• A caller reported at 1:59 p.m. finding an aggressive snake inside a building in the 400 block of West Ridge Drive.

• At 2:01 p.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 1500 block of Fairway Drive. An officer reported a real estate company was at the residence to show it to a prospective buyer.

• At 4:20 p.m., a female resident of the 200 block of South Wood Street reported a female was at her residence and refusing to leave. An officer informed both parties the procedures for obtaining legal counsel to sort out possession issues.

• A resident of the area of Fall and High streets reported a four-wheeler driving in the street in that area. An officer was unable to locate the four-wheeler but talked to residents in the 300 block of East Fremont Street about the issue.

• An off-duty officer reported someone may have been trying to gain entry to a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street. Officers found footprints in the grass, but advised it did not appear anyone gained entry to the residence.

Friday:

• At 3:54 p.m., an officer on patrol found an illegally parked car at a business in the 100 block of West High Street. The owner of the car came out of the business while the officer was there, and the officer reported he informed her of the difference between a parking lot and a fire lane.

• At 6:52 p.m., a caller reported hearing gunshots coming from southwest of his property in the 600 block of North Poplar Street. An officer advised the shots may have come from the area of the stadium, but he was unable to locate the source of the noise.

• A resident of the 400 block of North Main Street reported at 8:28 p.m. someone was telling lies about him. An officer advised the complainant of his options.

• At 9:35 p.m., a caller reported a male assaulted his mother at a residence in the 400 block of South Town Street. An officer advised he was given the name of the perpetrator, but the mother did not take the officer’s advice regarding removing the intoxicated male from the residence. A short time after the officer left the scene, another call was made reporting the mother was assaulted again as soon as the officer had left.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 8:35 a.m. to the 200 block of West Fremont Street for a person with a medical problem.

• EMS responded at 10:06 a.m. to a business in the 100 block of West High street for a person who lost consciousness.

Saturday:

• Firefighters responded at 6:37 a.m. to the 400 block of West Lytle Street for a report of a fire. The fire was determined to be from outdoor cooking.

• EMS responded at 7:16 a.m. to the 200 block of Bittersweet Lane for an 86-year-old male having a seizure.

• EMS responded at 2:18 p.m. to the 200 block of South Wood Street for a 78-year-old male who was not breathing.

• At 10:05 p.m., EMS responded to the 400 block of South Town Street for a 62-year-old female with low blood glucose levels.

Friday:

• Firefighters responded at 9:09 p.m. to the 400 block of Columbus Avenue for a report of open burning.

• EMS responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 500 block of Stearns Road for a 26-year-old male having a seizure.

Seneca County

accident

Sunday:

• Charges are pending against a male following a 2:42 a.m. crash in the 12400 block of West Axline Street. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, reports were received of a man crashing a vehicle into a mobile home, then taking off on foot. The male was identified, according to the report, and the vehicle was confiscated and towed from the scene.

citations

Saturday:

• Timothy M. Steiner and Kurt D. Hronek, no ages or addresses given, were both charged with disorderly conduct around 9 p.m. following an incident in which people were reportedly driving four-wheelers in a field near the intersection of West Township Road 158 and North Township Road 69. Steiner was also cited for driving an unregistered vehicle on a roadway.

theft

Saturday:

• At 10:05 a.m., a resident of the 8300 block of West Township Road 112 reported campaign signs stolen from the 2900 block of West Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 3:34 a.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 3200 block of West Township Road 158. A keyholder for the location was contacted, and a deputy advised the building was secure.

Saturday:

• At 8:40 p.m., a caller reported a possible impaired driver headed west in the 8600 block of West Township Road 36. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle, but state troopers and Fostoria police were advised.

• At 10:58 a.m., a caller reported two dogs were not allowing an elderly female to leave her home in the 400 block of South US 23. The caller said this was an ongoing problem with the neighbor’s dogs. Contact was made with the county dog warden, who had an extended response time. Two deputies were sent to the scene, and reported no one was at home at the neighboring residence. When the dog warden arrived at the scene, she and the deputies conferred about the issue.

• At 6:39 a.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 8200 block of North Township Road 69. Upon their arrival, deputies found a garage door open, and after a keyholder arrived on scene, the residence was checked. Nothing seemed to be disturbed and the residence was secured.

Friday:

• At 4:47 p.m., a resident of the 3200 block of South U.S. 23 reported finding trash dumped on his property. A deputy was unable to find any identifying information in the trash.

