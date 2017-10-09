Police, firefighters to host open house

Posted On Mon. Oct 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By MORGAN MANNS
STAFF WRITER

Many may think they know exactly what Fostoria’s safety services do.
But the city’s firefighters do more than fight fires and respond to emergency medical calls and the city’s police officers do more than issue citations and make arrests.
The Fostoria Firefighter Local 325 and the Fostoria Police Division, FOP will join forces to share with community members all the services they provide during an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We wanted to host a public event to share what we do,” Officer Cory Brian said. “We have a good relationship with the fire department and we wanted to get together to do something.
“Oftentimes when we interact with citizens it’s one of the worst days of their lives. This will give them access to us in a positive light.”
Members of each department will be set up at the fire station, 233 W. South St., to answer questions and provide insight on their daily duties to Fostoria.
The police division will display some of the equipment officers and members of the Special Response Team use. Officer Don Dennis and K9 officer Marley will provide a demonstration on drug searches and will share all of Marley’s responsibilities on the department.
Meanwhile, the fire department will share fire safety information in recognition of fire safety week — this week. Members will provide knowledge on topics such as fire extinguishers as well as the department’s free smoke detector program, its free lock box program and more.
In addition, members will also provide an extrication demonstration to show the process they follow during a motor vehicle accident.
“We want to provide public education on all the stuff we do,” interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “We’re not just a fire department. … There will be things adults can learn and ask about but there will be stuff for kids to do too.”
The kid-friendly event will offer various children’s activities such as touring fire apparatus and police cruisers. The police division will have fingerprinting packs available to fingerprint children and to-go packs for parents who didn’t bring their children.
Those in attendance may also receive a free meal. Grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available at no cost to community members.
For more information, call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573 or the Fostoria Fire Department at 419-435-3206.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Cops: Bengals' Boyd, Ex-Pitt Star, Had Drugs In Crashed Car

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Ohio High School Student Arrested After Gun Found On Campus

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Bauer power: Indians baffle Judge, Yanks 4-0 in ALDS opener 

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Suit Alleges Jail Didn't Do Enough To Prevent Inmate Suicide

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Tiffin Calvert 34, Lakota 28 Other NW Ohio Games Colonel Crawford
Posted On 09 Oct 2017
Off

Prep roundup: Lakota’s Moes 8th at Anna

ANNA — Dylan Moes finished eighth to lead Lakota’s cross country teams at Saturday’s Anna Rocket Invitational. Moes crossed the
Posted On 08 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Pack strategy pays off for Chieftains

By JAMIE BAKER SPORTS EDITOR Hopewell-Loudon’s girls cross country team has flown under the radar most of the season. That’s just
Posted On 08 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company