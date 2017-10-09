Police, firefighters to host open house

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Many may think they know exactly what Fostoria’s safety services do.

But the city’s firefighters do more than fight fires and respond to emergency medical calls and the city’s police officers do more than issue citations and make arrests.

The Fostoria Firefighter Local 325 and the Fostoria Police Division, FOP will join forces to share with community members all the services they provide during an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We wanted to host a public event to share what we do,” Officer Cory Brian said. “We have a good relationship with the fire department and we wanted to get together to do something.

“Oftentimes when we interact with citizens it’s one of the worst days of their lives. This will give them access to us in a positive light.”

Members of each department will be set up at the fire station, 233 W. South St., to answer questions and provide insight on their daily duties to Fostoria.

The police division will display some of the equipment officers and members of the Special Response Team use. Officer Don Dennis and K9 officer Marley will provide a demonstration on drug searches and will share all of Marley’s responsibilities on the department.

Meanwhile, the fire department will share fire safety information in recognition of fire safety week — this week. Members will provide knowledge on topics such as fire extinguishers as well as the department’s free smoke detector program, its free lock box program and more.

In addition, members will also provide an extrication demonstration to show the process they follow during a motor vehicle accident.

“We want to provide public education on all the stuff we do,” interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “We’re not just a fire department. … There will be things adults can learn and ask about but there will be stuff for kids to do too.”

The kid-friendly event will offer various children’s activities such as touring fire apparatus and police cruisers. The police division will have fingerprinting packs available to fingerprint children and to-go packs for parents who didn’t bring their children.

Those in attendance may also receive a free meal. Grilled hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available at no cost to community members.

For more information, call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573 or the Fostoria Fire Department at 419-435-3206.

