Ohio House speaker to attend commissioners meeting today

Posted On Mon. Oct 9th, 2017
By RON CRAIG
A special Columbus Day meeting of the Seneca County commissioners will take place at 4 p.m. today at the Seneca County Museum, 28 Clay St., Tiffin.
The highlight of the meeting will be the introduction of special guest Cliff Rosenberg, speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.
Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, told the Review Times the commissioners are very pleased to have Rosenberg attend the meeting.
“This is an honor for Seneca County, to have the speaker (of the Ohio House of Representatives) come here to address the meeting,” Kerschner said.
Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning Commission, is also expected to make an announcement regarding a special transportation grant the county will receive.
The grant will help further the county’s four targeted priority transportation projects.
An update on the county’s new Justice Center, now under construction in downtown Tiffin, is also expected to be presented.
The commissioners will again meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday for their regular session, with discussions to continue on renovations for the county’s Annex Building.

