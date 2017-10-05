Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct and fighting following a report of a fight in the parking lot of a North Countyline Street business. Subject was warned for trespassing and advised he was no longer welcome on the property.

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Liberty and Perry streets.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation on West High Street for parking in a fire lane.

thefts

Thursday:

• An East Sixth Street complainant advised of property theft.

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in regards to a stolen credit card.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• An East Lytle Street complainant requested an officer as her husband was intoxicated and breaking things inside the residence. Subject was transported to another address.

• A bus driver reported a red light violation on South Countyline Street. Incident was under investigation.

• Complainant reported a possible intoxicated driver on North Countyline Street. Officer spoke to subject who was tired and had a few blocks left to get home.

• A North Countyline Street employee requested an officer for a disgruntled costumer in the parking lot who was upset because he was advised he couldn’t get money. Subject was gone prior to officer’s arrival.

• A North Countyline Street employee advised they received an anonymous tip that a subject was completing a drug deal in the parking lot. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller wished to report he lost his wallet.

• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle on Cory Street for more than a week. Vehicle was towed.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer.

• An East Jones Road complainant reported a train company was driving through their lawn; requested an officer verify the damage for a report. Officer documented the damage; subject would contact the train company for reimbursement.

• A North Town Street resident advised of an altercation between her and her neighbor regarding their dogs.

• Caller advised a refrigerator with the doors on it was sitting on Ash Street; stated they were concerned for neighborhood children. Officer tipped the refrigerator over; dispatch made contact with the owner and advised them to take the doors off.

• Subject came on station with her juvenile son requesting an officer to speak to him regarding an issue. Officer spoke with the child and advised the mother of options.

• Complainant reported juveniles were throwing rocks at her Atkins Avenue house; advised it was the second time in a few days it had happened. Officer spoke to juveniles who denied the allegations and told them to stay away from the property.

Wednesday:

• A Watson Avenue complainant stated someone was harassing her granddaughter. Officer noted it is an ongoing issue between the juveniles and the school resource officer was already aware of the situation; information would be forwarded and the parents were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller claimed two female subjects were actively fighting on West South Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller advised two male subjects were walking in the middle of the roadway near West South and South Wood streets. Officer warned subjects for disorderly conduct and jaywalking.

• Complainant reported a male subject was at an East High Street residence threatening people with a baseball bat. Suspect fled prior to officer’s arrival and statement forms were left with the complainant and witness. The suspect later showed up at the station to file a statement of his own; all statements were to be forwarded to the leading officer.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad responded to the 1000 block of North Main Street for a male subject at 1:32 p.m.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested to the 1200 block of Perrysburg Road for a female subject who stated she was attacked at 9:04 p.m. Officer noted all parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Squad was dispatched at 11:15 p.m. for a subject with chest pains who was in respiratory distress in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• At 11:19 p.m., EMS responded to the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive for a female subject with severe back pain.

