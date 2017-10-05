Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported they backed into another vehicle in the 100 block of Findlay Street at 7:27 p.m.
arrests
Wednesday:
• Daywayne A. Chancey, 36, last listed address 1101 S. Wood St., was arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County while Kassii E. Hernandez, 26, last listed address 1204 Peeler Drive, was arrested for warrants out of Findlay for falsification, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop by Ohio State Highway Patrol near Grape and South Wood streets.
• Elijah Keiffer, 19, last listed address 127 E. Sixth St., was arrested for theft following a report of a shoplifter at a West High Street business. Keiffer fled the scene after stealing Mucinex from the store. It was located behind a shed on Columbus Avenue with two missing pills.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following a report of a non-injury accident at Beech and North Union streets at 3:57 p.m.
• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following an incident on East Tiffin Street.
• Officer issued a citation for public intoxicated following a report of a male subject staggering in the roadway near Summit and Walnut streets.
• A juvenile was placed into custody for violating the safety school act on Park Ave.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.
• Officer assisted a motorists on North Main Street.
• Complainant reported subjects were fighting at a West Tiffin Street location. Officer confiscated counterfeit $1 bills from a subject who also returned a ID to another subject.
• Caller advised of a domestic situation on Beier Drive. Officer was unable to make contact with subjects to inform them of no trespassing and possible menacing charges.
• Caller stated a female subject was being harassed over the phone at a South Main Street location. Officer spoke to complainant who advised her ex boyfriend was constantly harassing her.
• Caller advised there was drug paraphernalia on the porch of an abandoned East Tiffin Street residence. Officer noted he checked the front porch and yards and couldn’t locate the items; however, the back porch had too much trash on it to go through.
Tuesday:
• Complainant advised they had been receiving threats. Options advised.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Columbus Avenue.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding allegations his juvenile daughter was making.
• A West Lytle Street employee advised of a suspicious vehicle with no plates. Officer noted it belonged to a subject who lived in the mobile home park.
• Caller advised of an unwanted subject at an Oaklawn Avenue address. Officer noted the subject refused to answer the door.
• Caller complained of pedestrians in the roadway near Findlay and West Lytle streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Caller reported an assault on Fall Street. Officer noted the victim was refusing to cooperate.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• EMS responded to the 600 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 3:07 a.m. for a female subject having seizures.
• At 5:12 a.m., EMS was requested for an unresponsive female subject in the 300 block of North Town Street.
Tuesday:
• Squad was dispatched to the 400 block of West Lytle Street for a male subject who was short of breath at 7:30 p.m.

