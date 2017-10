David Simonis / for the Review Times

Melissa Hoerig, (left), watches as her son Van, age 3, throws a bean bag at mini milk cans during the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Homecoming Carnival Wednesday. Along with the bean bag toss, the carnival featured other games and activities including basketball and a chance to pet minitature ponies. A bonfire pep rally was also part of the day’s festivities after the carnival ended.