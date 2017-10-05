Former pizza eatery sold to finance planning firm

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By BRIAN BOHNERT
A local financial planning firm has acquired the former Pizza Hut building with plans to put all its resources under one roof by springtime.
Financial Design Agency of Ohio purchased 893 N. Countyline St. for $100,000 on Sept. 22. The deal came nearly 11 months after Fostoria’s Pizza Hut closed its doors.
The firm currently has two offices in Fostoria, one across from Good Shepherd Home at 716 Columbus Ave. and the other above Fifth Third Bank at 220 S. Perry St.
The bulk of the agency’s financial planning services are done through its Perry Street office with the Columbus Avenue location primarily dealing with home and auto insurance.
“We’ve always been looking for an opportunity to get both businesses under one roof,” said Kyle Smith, investment specialist with Financial Design Agency. “Pizza Hut became available and I think it is big enough for us to accomplish our goal.”
Smith said the company has been leasing business space in Fostoria for more than 20 years and saw the closing of Pizza Hut as an opportunity to deepen its roots in the community.
“We’ve rented for a long, long time,” he said. “Fostoria is this business’s home, so we were looking to set up something a little more permanent.”
The building will undergo a complete renovation inside and out to transform the recognizable façade of a Pizza Hut franchise into a professional office setting.
The spaces once occupied by a large kitchen, buffet table and dark red booths will soon be the home of framed offices, conference rooms and new flooring.
“Pretty much everything will be new on the interior,” Smith said.
There is no definite timetable on when the renovations will start, but the company hopes to have a contractor get to work within the next month or two. Smith said the goal is to be moved in by the end of March.
The heavy traffic flow on Countyline Street was a big sell for the agency. Smith said the company plans on installing a large digital sign out front to boost its exposure to passersby.
The Wood County structure was built in 1973 and existed as a Pizza Hut for more than 30 years until closing on Oct. 30, 2016.
The property was listed with Century 21 Koehler & Associates last fall for $225,000. The asking price dropped to around $135,000 before Financial Design Agency made its offer.
For more information on Financial Design Agency, visit http://www.financialdesignohio.com/.

