FIES students paddle their way to success

Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School students learn how to canoe at Camp Willson Thursday. More than 100 sixth graders — as well as seven teachers, the school resource officer, the school nurse and five student teachers — left for the annual three-day camping trip Wednesday morning and will return this afternoon. During the camp, the students participate in horseback riding, canoeing, archery and problem-solving. They have completed activities such as creating water rockets, studying reptiles and amphibians and learning about rocks and minerals as well as a two-hour class role playing and reenacting the Treaty of Greenville. During downtime, the kids have the opportunity to roast marshmallows over a fire and sing. Camp Willson is a YMCA outdoor education center located in Bellefontaine. Activities are designed for team building, according to organizer and teacher Peg Ward. Students are encouraged to continue to develop a growth mindset and encourage each other as they participate in the activities. See more photos from Camp Willson on page A10.

