FIES students paddle their way to success

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
FIES students paddle their way to success
Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School students learn how to canoe at Camp Willson Thursday. More than 100 sixth graders — as well as seven teachers, the school resource officer, the school nurse and five student teachers — left for the annual three-day camping trip Wednesday morning and will return this afternoon. During the camp, the students participate in horseback riding, canoeing, archery and problem-solving. They have completed activities such as creating water rockets, studying reptiles and amphibians and learning about rocks and minerals as well as a two-hour class role playing and reenacting the Treaty of Greenville. During downtime, the kids have the opportunity to roast marshmallows over a fire and sing. Camp Willson is a YMCA outdoor education center located in Bellefontaine. Activities are designed for team building, according to organizer and teacher Peg Ward. Students are encouraged to continue to develop a growth mindset and encourage each other as they participate in the activities. See more photos from Camp Willson on page A10.

