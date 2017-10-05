Directors debate over additional assessment

By RON CRAIG

During a nearly two-hour meeting Thursday, members of the board of directors of Seneca Regional Planning Commission debated whether to end or extend a 50-percent increase in assessments now being paid by county, township, village and city governments.

Last year, the RPC board voted to increase the assessments from 50 cents per capita to 75 cents per capita.

The 25 cent per capita assessment increase was to pay for a comprehensive plan and is being collected this year. When it was approved, board members voted to have it expire at the end of this year, with an option to continue it if necessary.

It was noted during Thursday’s meeting, however, RPC is expected to carryover $69,000 to next year as the comprehensive plan has not been completed.

Mike Kerschner, president of the Seneca County Board of Commissioners, took the lead in opposing any extension of the additional assessment, preferring it to revert back to the previous level of 50 cents per capita.

“Anytime there is excess money, it seems to find a use,” Kerschner said, referring to the $69,000 carryover in comprehensive plan funds. “Why should we continue to charge (the additional assessments) with this carryover? I am responsible to the people I represent, and I don’t see a need to continue it.”

Kerschner also pointed out the assessments are being paid twice, once by the county for all county residents, and again by the townships, villages and cities for each of their residents, effectively doubling the amount collected.

Holly Stacy, county commissioner and president of the RPC board, noted the assessment increase would automatically cease if the board took no action on the issue.

One board member said he “saw nothing on the table to keep it,” but another said he thought it should be continued as RPC has not had any other recent revenue increases.

Kerschner took issue with that point, noting RPC is now collecting sewer administration fees they had not received in the past.

“(RPC) gets 45 percent of its funding from the county. No other (non-county) agency gets that much from the county,” he said.

It was also noted the city of Tiffin has not decided if it will do its own comprehensive plan or join with RPC’s, which would have a significant impact on the amount of money needed for the project.

An idea to discontinue the additional assessments and bring it back later if it is needed was also debated. Some thought it would be difficult to re-institute it if it is dropped, but most seemed to favor dropping it at the end of this year.

Not dropping the additional assessments was also a topic of discussion. Some board members voiced concerns that keeping the assessments at their current level may lead to more townships dropping out of RPC, as did Adams and Pleasant townships recently.

B oard members agreed that with all the undecided variables involved with the plan project, they should wait until December to decide whether to drop or continue the assessment increase.

In other business, the board approved revisions to the agency’s bylaws.

A new travel and mileage reimbursement policy was also adopted. The new policy spells out the requirements for such reimbursement, including parameters for the types of expenses to be eligible and the time frame for filing reports.

RPC Executive Director Charlene Watkins informed board members RPC will now bill any governmental agency not a member an hourly rate of $175 for any work it performs for that governmental entity. She said the amount must be charged to recover RPC’s cost for the work.

Separately, Watkins asked for volunteers to serve on an ad hoc strategic plan committee.

Watkins also updated members on an anticipated move from its current location in the county-owned RTA Building to offices the county’s board of elections had occupied.

The $21,835 price tag for renovations to the offices is an $800 increase in the amount originally quoted, due to finishing some walls and the installation of insulation, according to Watkins, who said she anticipates moving into the new offices by the end of the year.

The RPC executive director said she will be making an announcement next week regarding an Ohio Department of Transportation grant the agency has been awarded to further projects involving four priorities previously identified in the county.

Kerschner and fellow county commissioner Shayne Thomas urged Watkins to make the announcement during a special commissioners meeting to be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday at the Seneca County Museum.

Kerschner noted speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Cliff Rosenberg will be on hand for the special meeting.

