Commissioners debate how to handle Annex Building renovation cost

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

The Seneca County commissioners toured the county-owned Annex Building during their meeting late Wednesday afternoon, in an effort to visualize the renovations that will need to be made prior the county’s probate and juvenile courts moving in sometime next year.

The price tag for most of the improvements to the 15 year-old building has been placed at just under $417,000, but the commissioners are hoping to reduce that amount.

A total of $500,000 had been budgeted for the renovations, but money spent already this year on improvements to other county-owned buildings is leaving the commissioners in a position to try to cut Annex Building costs where they can.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas asked architect Abby Schnipke where she would cut $100,000 from renovations costs if she had to.

“That would be difficult,” Schnipke replied. Judge Jay Meyer of the probate and juvenile courts added some insight to the issue.

“We don’t want to put new paint over good paint,” Meyer said, referring to not spending money where it’s not necessary. “We want to do what’s best for the county.”

Thomas reiterated what he has said at previous commissioners’ meetings regarding putting bids out for the work in segments, with some work to be bid as alternates.

As the meeting took place in the courtroom of Common Pleas Court Judge Michael P. Kelbley, the commissioners were shown the railing between the spectators’ benches and court officials they are being told needs to be moved.

Some walls of the courtrooms would also be moved, and the number of jurors’ chairs is to be reduced as some would no longer be needed. It was noted there are not as many jurors for probate and juvenile courts as there are for common pleas court proceedings.

Tables that are currently secured to the floors in the courtrooms would need to be replaced by freestanding tables that can be moved to make necessary changes in their placement.

Kelbley said the current tables needed to be secured to the floor for security purposes.

“If we sentence someone to five years in prison, he might be upset and want to turn the table upside down,” Kelbley explained.

Meyer is asking for better visibility of witnesses, as a judge can only see the backs of their heads as the courtrooms are currently laid out.

Similar changes to the second floor of the Annex Building will need to be made.

The clerk of courts office on the first floor will be moved, along with the common pleas court, to the new Justice Center when its construction is completed around the first of next year.

The clerk’s current space will be taken up by computer servers and networking equipment, along with rooms for evidence storage. New LED lighting fixtures on the first floor would replace the florescent fixtures, but the current lighting on the other two floors would not be replaced anytime soon.

It was also noted during the meeting the cost of furniture is not included in the $417,000 price tag. Meyer said some of the furniture that is now in his courtrooms in the former Carnegie Library Building would be moved to the Annex Building to keep the costs down.

After the tour, Mike Kerschner, president of the board of commissioners, asked his comrades if they were ready to make decisions, or if they wanted to table the issue to study it further.

Commissioner Holly Stacy asked the architects about the time frame involved with the bidding process, and the architects said they are ready to start that process now. They also noted it would take about four weeks to get the bid process completed.

The commissioners decided to wait until at least next week to make any formal moves on the project.

In other business, the commissioners approved several supplemental appropriations and the establishment of an impaired driving enforcement program and a selective traffic enforcement program.

The commissioners will conduct two meetings next week. They will first gather at 4 p.m. Monday at the Seneca County Museum, 28 Clay St., Tiffin, as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Cliff Rosenberg will be on hand. They will also meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at their offices at 111 Madison St.

