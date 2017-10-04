Peanut Day scheduled Saturday

The Fostoria Kiwanis Club will host a Peanut Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive.

Kiwanis members will be peddling peanuts in exchange for a donation to the club outside the store.

In addition, boxes of the single bags of salted peanuts may be purchased by individuals or businesses for $50.

Monies collected will go toward Kiwanis services to aid in the growth and development of area children.

Funds are used to financially support the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library’s Summer Reading Program; Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth; the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen; Pantry Plus of Seneca County; Camp Fire Northwest Ohio’s Safety Town; Grade A 4H banquet; the Geary Family YMCA; local preschool programs during the Week of the Young Child; and more.

In addition to financial support, the Kiwanis Club also uses funds for community outreach programs and projects. Every year, the organization hosts a luncheon for incoming Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools; organizes a prayer breakfast on the National Day of Prayer; works with the Pantry Plus to help low-income families purchase school shoes for their children; and more.

Peanut Day is one fundraiser the global organization of volunteers hosts in its efforts to change the world one child and one community at a time.

Another fundraiser includes the annual Pancake Day, scheduled March 1, 2018 and offering all-you-can-eat pancakes as well as an assortment of raffle prizes.

In 2017, the club organized its innaugural Fill the Truck Fundraiser to raise money to start a scholarship for Fostoria students.

For more information, visit the Fostoria Kiwanis Club Facebook page or email club Secretary Sharon Dillon at sdillon@mennel.com.

