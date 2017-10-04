Palate ballot

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Judges taste and vote on eight different chilis Tuesday afternoon at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital’s annual Chili Cookoff. FCH Chief Operating Officer Tom Borer (back) sat with judges (from left) United Way of Fostoria Executive Director Evelyn Marker, Fostoria Police Capt. Pat Brooks, last year’s chili cookoff champion Belinda Graber; and Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler. The winner of both the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice was Rex Ruby while the winner of the Healthy Choice was Mary Sanchez. Janet Moes won the 50/50 raffle. More than $150 was raised for the hospital’s United Way campaign through the event.

Comments

comments