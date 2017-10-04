Family feuds over loved one’s final resting place

By J. STEVEN DILLON

A Hancock County judge will determine the final resting place for a deceased man whose wife had his body exhumed from the Arcadia Cemetery and reburied at the Bechtel Cemetery, east of Van Buren, in August.

Linda Badgett, of Findlay, is asking that the remains of her brother, William R. “Willie” Eisaman, Jr., be exhumed, once again, and returned to Arcadia Cemetery, while Eisaman’s widow, Charlene Eisaman, wants her husband to remain in the Van Buren Cemetery, where she also plans to be buried when she dies.

William and Charlene had been married for 27 years when he died Dec. 15, 2016. “It was always his desire that we be buried side-by-side,” Charlene said during a hearing Tuesday in Hancock County Probate Court. “I just want him to be at peace.”

The highly unusual case is before Judge Kristen Johnson, who took the matter under advisement following testimony from four witnesses, Badgett, Badgett’s husband, Bill, Charlene Eisaman, and Beth Zink, who is William Eisaman’s daughter.

The case pits spousal rights against an Ohio legal requirement that calls for a person to apply to the probate court for permission to exhume a body, something Badgett’s attorney Jeff Whitman said Charlene Eisaman failed to do.

“We can’t have people just going around digging up remains,” Whitman said at the end of the hearing.

Both Linda Badgett and Charlene Eisaman testified the families were in agreement about funeral and burial arrangements during a meeting at Coldren Crates Funeral Home on the day Eisaman, 78, died. Badgett, Eisaman and other family members went to the funeral home to finalize the funeral services and an obituary. William Eisaman had pre-planned and paid for his funeral in advance, and always indicated his desire to be buried in Arcadia Cemetery, which is near the family home.

He was interred there on Dec. 19.

But a family feud developed seven months later, according to testimony, after Linda Badgett sent Charlene Eisaman a letter telling her that Charlene couldn’t be buried in the Arcadia Cemetery because of a restriction in the deed of the Eisaman family plot that allowed only blood relatives.

Badgett testified her father, W. Raymond Eisaman, Sr., had originally purchased the plot in the mid-1950s and that William Jr. had failed to transfer the deed after their father died in 1999 that would have allowed for Charlene to be buried there.

Upon learning that she couldn’t be buried there, and being told by Badgett in the letter to “make alternative arrangements,” Charlene Eisaman testified she contacted her attorney and Colden Crates, and the funeral home arranged for the body to be moved on Aug. 9.

Badgett testified she was never told about the exhumation and only learned that her brother’s remains had been moved a week or so later, after inquiring of a maintenance man at Arcadia Cemetery why flowers had been removed from her brother’s gravesite. “He said, ‘Your brother had been taken to Van Buren Cemetery,”‘ Badgett said.

Eisaman said her decision to move the remains of her husband came after she was told she would not be able to be buried beside him in Arcadia and that a headstone she had ordered in both their names could not be placed on the grave there.

“I was told I was not welcome (at Arcadia Cemetery),” Charlene Eisaman said. “It was always his desire that we be buried together, so I moved him to a place where he could rest in peace.”

Attorney Christie Ranzau told the court Charlene Eisaman felt she had no other choice but to relocate her husband.

“The only way for my client to carry out the wishes of her husband was to move him,” she said. “When there is no assignment of rights to someone else, the spouse has a right to decide where their spouse is to be buried.”

But Whitman maintained in his closing statement that Ohio law requires a party to make application to probate court first, before a body can be exhumed, something Charlene Eisaman did not do. Had the application process been followed, Whitman suggested the problem may have been averted.

“The evidence is clear from the testimony where Mr. Eisaman wanted to be buried,” he said. “No one has a right to trespass and dig someone up, especially when the deceased has clearly indicated his intentions in advance.”

Besides asking for the return of William Eisaman’s remains to Arcadia, Badgett has requested Charlene Eisaman be required to pay court costs, attorney fees, and for the exhumation.

It was not clear Tuesday when Judge Johnson would issue her opinion.

