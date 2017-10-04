City considers pact with Internet provider

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

City officials are looking into a relationship with an Internet provider they say could save the city money and help spur tourism in the area.

Fostoria City Council on Tuesday heard a first reading of an agreement between the city and Amplex Electric, Inc. that would allow the telecommunications company to install wireless access equipment atop Fostoria’s twin water towers.

In exchange for the sky-high real estate, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman told council Amplex Electric would provide backup services and emergency redundancy routing to the administration at no cost.

The agreement with Amplex would save the city money, as well, by allowing the administration to eliminate 17 analog phone lines and convert voiceover IP.

Additionally, the deal would give the city the capability to set up live video feeds at the Fostoria Rail Park and give community members another option for home Internet service.

But before any deal is made official, Hellman said she plans to continue her research into the costs and benefits of an agreement with Amplex Electric.

“Right now, we are just in the infancy. We’re just doing research,” Hellman said. “It doesn’t mean we’re doing anything (if the ordinance passes). It just means we are completely in the research stages and trying to see if it’s beneficial.”

According to the company’s website, Amplex Electric has more than 65 access towers throughout northwest Ohio, including near Bascom, Bettsville, Bowling Green, Findlay, Fremont, Risingsun, Wayne, Woodville and more.

The company has been in business since 1997.

For more information on Amplex Electric, Inc., or to view the company’s rates and packages, visit http://www.amplex.net/home-internet-service/.

Despite a dissenting opinion from at-large councilmen Brian Shaver and Greg Cassidy, the majority of council approved a Fostoria man’s request to detach a little more than 14 acres of land from the city.

Council voted 4-2 to allow Tim Runion, 21744 CR 226, to detach 14.616 acres of property he owns near Foundation Park so he can use the land to hunt.

He had originally asked to remove roughly 33 acres of land, but reduced the number to compromise with reluctant members of council.

Only six members of council were in attendance Tuesday. Councilman Greg Flores (Ward 2) was absent.

In other business:

• Council heard a second reading of an ordinance approving a $40,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to the New Life Powder Coating Company.

The company, which operates out of 535 W. Tiffin St., provides powder coating to custom supply parts and materials.

• Council approved an application submitted Aug. 28 by Carl D. and June M. Painter to reclassify their farmland as an agricultural property.

• Council adopted a resolution authorizing a grant agreement between the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation in the amount of $11,845 for work on taxiway B at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

• An ordinance removing a handicapped parking space in the right-of-way before 520 College Ave. and 121 E. High St. was also adopted.

• A first reading was heard of an ordinance adopting and amending permanent appropriations to the general fund and to the water fund.

• Two separate ordinances adopting replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances also received first readings.

Fostoria Finance Committee and Fostoria City Council will next meet Oct. 17 at 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Both meetings will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

