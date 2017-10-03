Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Caller reported she backed into another vehicle in the 300 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:28 p.m.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for expired plates following a traffic stop near a North Countyline Street location.

vandalism

Monday:

• A Summit Street caller reported someone hit her mailbox. Officer advised it looked like the mailbox was damaged by a person, not a car; possibly from juveniles walking home from school.

• Caller reported someone spray painted dugouts near two baseball fields at a South Union Street location. Officer advised photographs were taken and he would check the video.

Sunday:

• Caller reported an East Sixth Street property is vacant and the front and back doors are open, and a side window was busted out. Officer advised someone broke out the window on the left side of hte house; no one was inside and the house was already trashed.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported a vehicle possibly broken down at the intersection of East Center and South Town streets.

• Officer was flagged down by a subject near the intersection of East Jackson and North Poplar streets who reported he noticed his bike at the impound and advised the sergeant he let a male borrow the bike and he never returned it. The complainant advised he would return later with a truck to gather the bike.

• Caller reported a man acting strangely. Officer advised the male’s mother was going to take him home.

• A Peeler Drive caller reported the father of her children was banging on her windows and door.

• A Buckley Street caller reported her brother threatened to slash her tires and then pulled a knife on her. Officer advised the male was being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

• A South Town Street caller advised someone from an electric company came to his door and it scared his wife; requested an officer talk to the man. Officer advised the worker heard the dogs and was unsure if they were secure; he did not mean to scare the woman.

• Safety Service Director advised she received a call from a woman who reported she was near a Columbus Avenue location and struck a loose manhole cover, puncturing hre tire. Officer advised the captain and the street department supervisor walked the area and could not locate anything out of place.

• An East Fremont Street caller reported hearing what sounded like a child being assaulted in the upstairs apartment. Officer advised he did a welfare check on the children and they appeared to be fine. He also spoke with the father about better ways to discipline without yelling so loudly.

• Complainant brought in a paper bindle with what appeared to be a Suboxone strip inside of it; advised he found it in his car and thinks his son may have dropped it in there. Officer advised he confiscated the item to place in the property room for destruction.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer about a harassment situation with an ex.

• A representative with the street department reported finding a wallet while mowing near a South Union Street location. Officer advised the owner was staying at a motel but checked out; unable to locate.

• Caller reported yelling and screaming at a Westhaven Drive house. Officer advised a subject he would be arrested for trespass if he returned to the residence without a police escort.

• An East Tiffin Street caller reported his neighbors’ dogs were coming into his yard and antagonizing his dogs.

• An employee of a Perry Street business reported finding an item she believed to be marijuana. Officer advised he took the item into evidence for destruction.

• Complainant reported her ex-husband was harassing her friend in Columbus.

• An East Clark Street caller reported a neighbor child on his property who would not leave. Officer advised the boy was sitting across the street staring, just trying to cause problems. The officer ordered the boy to move along.

Sunday:

• Caller reported loud music at a Columbus Avenue location. Upon officer arrival, the resident was on the back deck and the music was turned up; the officer advised the resident of the complaint and it was turned down.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding the father of her child continuously texting and harassing her.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported his ex-girlfriend was pounding on his door and won’t leave. Officer advised the female to stay off the property and for both parties to stop contacting each other.

• A West Tiffin Street caller reported a bullet in her screen door. Officer advised the back door glass was broken by a BB. There were juveniles with a BB gun two houses to the west, and they were outside that day.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad requested to the 20 block of Christopher Drive for respiratory issues.

• EMS requested to the 500 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 10:26 a.m. for an elderly female having complications after being released from the hospital last week.

Sunday:

• 9-1-1 call at 6:20 p.m., EMS requested to the 400 block of East Center Street for a female in her 40s having a seizure.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller complained of a railroad crossing blocked on North Township Road 47 for 10-20 minutes. Train company advised the train had stopped for another train and would be moving shortly. Train was gone upon deputy’s arrival.

Comments

comments