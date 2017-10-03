Council to consider new internet option for city

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A new Internet provider may soon be looking to give residents another option for wireless service in Fostoria.
This evening, Fostoria City Council will consider an agreement between the administration and Amplex Electric, Inc. that would allow the company to install wireless access equipment atop the city’s twin water towers.
In return for allowing Amplex Electric to offer its broadband internet service to the community, the telecommunications company will provide free communications to some city entities.
According to the company’s website, Amplex Electric has more than 65 access towers throughout northwest Ohio, including near Bascom, Bettsville, Bowling Green, Findlay, Fremont, Risingsun, Wayne, Woodville and more.
The company has been in business since 1997.
For more information on Amplex Electric, Inc., or to view the company’s rates and packages, visit http://www.amplex.net/home-internet-service/.
In other business:
• Up for approval will be a Fostoria man’s request to detach a little more than 14 acres of land from the city.
Tim Runion, 21744 CR 226, has asked council to detach 14.616 acres of property located just outside Foundation Park so he can use the land to hunt. He originally sought to remove roughly 33 acres.
• Council will hear a second reading of an ordinance approving a $40,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund to the New Life Powder Coating Company.
The company, which is operating out of 535 W. Tiffin St., provides powder coating to custom supply parts and materials.
• Council will hear a third reading of an application submitted Aug. 28 by Carl D. and June M. Painter for farmland they own within the city to be reclassified as an agricultural property.
• Council will hear a first reading of a resolution authorizing a grant agreement between the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation for $11,845 to rehabilitate Taxiway B at the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.
• A first reading will also be heard of an ordinance removing a handicapped parking space in the right-of-way before 520 College Ave. and 121 E. High St.
• Council will consider a first reading of an ordinance adopting and amending appropriations to the General Fund and to the Water Fund.
According to the ordinance, $500 will be appropriated from unappropriated funds to the Water Fund “” Basic Utilities – Water Distribution/Contractual Services “” Telephone. A total of $4,330 will be moved to the General Fund “” Security of Persons and Property “” Fire/Capital Outlay “” Maintenance of Equipment.
Additionally, $4,669 will be transferred to General “” Securities of Persons and Property “” Fire/Capital Outlay “” Maintenance of Equipment, and $7,400 will be transferred to Water Fund “” Basic Utilities “” Water Plant/Contractual Services “” Licenses and Fees.
• A first reading will also be heard of two separate ordinances adopting replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances.
Fostoria Finance Committee will kick off tonight’s slate of meetings at 5:45 p.m., immediately followed by Fostoria City Council at 6 p.m.
Both meetings will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

