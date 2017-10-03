3 injured in two-vehicle crash

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

First response crews work the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Ohio 12 and North County Road 5 Monday shortly after noon. According to Trooper Mark Sorg with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Boyu Zhang, 25 of Toledo, was traveling northbound on County Road 5 in a white 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed Ohio 12 in the path of a southwest bound black 2010 Dodge Ram 2500. The driver, Raymond Buie, 50 of Clyde, struck Zhang’s vehicle, causing it to go off the left side of the roadway where it hit a stop sign and overturned, coming to a rest on its top in a ditch. Buie also went off the right side of the roadway and came to a rest against Zhang’s vehicle. Zhang, Buie and his passenger Pamela Buie, 58 of Clyde, were transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital where they were treated and released. Zhang was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and a seat belt violation. Kansas Volunteer Fire Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Joint Fire District and EMS and Seneca County’s ECHO unit also responded. John’s Towing and Triple J Towing & Recovery LLC removed the vehicles from the scene.

