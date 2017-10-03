MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

3 injured in two-vehicle crash

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times
First response crews work the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Ohio 12 and North County Road 5 Monday shortly after noon. According to Trooper Mark Sorg with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Boyu Zhang, 25 of Toledo, was traveling northbound on County Road 5 in a white 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 when he failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed Ohio 12 in the path of a southwest bound black 2010 Dodge Ram 2500. The driver, Raymond Buie, 50 of Clyde, struck Zhang’s vehicle, causing it to go off the left side of the roadway where it hit a stop sign and overturned, coming to a rest on its top in a ditch. Buie also went off the right side of the roadway and came to a rest against Zhang’s vehicle. Zhang, Buie and his passenger Pamela Buie, 58 of Clyde, were transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital where they were treated and released. Zhang was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and a seat belt violation. Kansas Volunteer Fire Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Bascom Joint Fire District and EMS and Seneca County’s ECHO unit also responded. John’s Towing and Triple J Towing & Recovery LLC removed the vehicles from the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cavaliers Moving Love To Center, Thompson To Reserve Role

Posted On03 Oct 2017

Developer Charged In Corruption Probe With Over 100 Counts

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Rose Out Of Fox TV Postseason Lineup; Ortiz, Hernandez In

Posted On02 Oct 2017

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Man Indicted In Death Of Woman Set On Fire In 2015

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

District Girls Golf: Lakota’s Dull punches ticket to state

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER ARLINGTON — As a young golfer, Kyleigh Dull hoped to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Makayla.
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia tops Vanlue in milestone victory for coach

VANLUE — Arcadia volleyball coach Jacquie Ramsey picked up her 100th win at the school on Monday as the Redskins topped Vanlue 25-19,
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248 3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company