Public Record

Fostoria

accident

Saturday:

• A two-vehicle, non-injury crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Countyline Street and Culbertson Avenue. A citation was issued to one driver for failure to stop at a red light.

arrest

Saturday:

• Daniel L. Cunningham, 36, no address given, was arrested in Wood County on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Fostoria Municipal Court.

theft

Sunday:

• At 2:11 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of North Main Street reported the theft of an electronic gaming device and other items. An officer took another item from the residence that may contain fingerprints of the thief.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• An officer followed a female to her home in the area of Crocker and Union streets at 12:17 a.m. as she feared for her safety.

• At 12:21 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of North Poplar Street reported a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street. An officer reported the driver of the vehicle was looking for his lost dog.

• At 5:45 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of West Fourth Street reported someone knocking at the door. An officer said the person left the area, but the name of a suspect was provided.

Saturday:

• At 12:59 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious subject in the 100 block of South Poplar Street. An officer advised the subject was moving from one residence to another.

• At 10:58 a.m., an alarm activation was reported at a business in the 1100 block of Sandusky Street. An officer checked the building and found everything secure there.

• A resident of the 1200 block of Peeler Drive reported someone keeps coming to her apartment uninvited and refuses to leave. An officer explained the options to the complainant.

• At 3:12 p.m., a caller reported someone was tampering with a door to her aunt’s residence in the 300 block of East Jones Street. An officer checked the windows and doors of the residence and said everything appeared to be fine.

• At 4:35 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of West Crocker Street reported a neighbor’s dog was running loose. An officer spoke to the dog’s owner and advised her to keep the dog on a leash, and if police are called again about the dog running loose, she would be issued a citation.

• A resident of the 1500 block of North Countyline Street reported at 8:28 p.m. receiving threatening text messages. An officer advised her of her options.

Friday:

• At 4:22 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious subject going into a house in the 500 block of Bulger Avenue that has been vacant for about a year. An officer talked to the male, who was detained until he could be positively identified. Contact was made with someone to inform them the locks to the house will need to be fixed.

• At 5:31 p.m., a female reported someone was threatening and harassing her. An officer attempted to make contact with the person responsible, but was unable to reach the person. The complainant was advised of her options.

• A resident of the 700 block of South Union Street reported an orange bicycle was in her yard that did not belong to her. An officer took the bike to the city impound.

• At 7:18 p.m., a caller reported a male was being abusive to his wife in the 300 block of West Fremont Street. An officer transported one person to the hospital for evaluation by Firelands counseling personnel.

• At 7:28 p.m., a resident of the 1000 block of North Main Street reported an assault. An officer advised he got differing versions of what occurred.

• A resident of the 100 block of Seneca Avenue reported at 7:32 p.m. a suspicious male in the area of her home. An officer said the complainant alleged the male was making inappropriate comments to children. The complainant was advised of her options.

• At 9:02 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of South Main Street reported loud music in the area, thought to be coming from a neighboring residence. An officer reported no loud music coming from the neighboring residence, but said it could be coming from a nearby bar.

• At 9:19 p.m., a caller reported a male juvenile being jumped by several other juveniles in the 300 block of East Fremont Street. An officer spoke to the boy, who said he tried to break up a fight at the stadium, then was chased by those involved. The officer transported the boy to his residence.

• At 10:31 p.m., a female resident of the 600 block of South Main Street reported a male was threatening to post inappropriate pictures of her on social media. An officer attempted to make contact with the male, and advised the complainant of her options.

fire runs

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 10:55 a.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for an 80-year-old male having a medical problem.

• EMS responded at 5:41 p.m. to the 500 block of Glenview Drive for a 39-year-old male having a seizure.

• Firefighters responded at 6:37 p.m. to a report of a house fire in the 700 block of Lynn Street. The call was a false alarm.

• EMS responded at 8:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a 90-year-old male in respiratory distress.

• At 10:47 p.m., EMS responded to the 700 block of Buckley Street for a 73-year-old male having chest pain.

Friday:

• EMS responded at 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gerlock Drive for a 72-year-old female who fell and was bleeding.

• EMS responded at 7:43 p.m. to the 900 block of Country Club Drive for an 88-year-old female who may have had a stroke.

• Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Taft Boulevard at 7:43 p.m. for a report of the smell of gas.

• At 9:36 p.m., EMS responded to the 300 block of North Town Street for a child who was bitten by a dog. The child was transported to the hospital, and police reported the owner of the dog lives at the same residence as the child.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 1:04 p.m., a resident of the 2100 block of South Township Road 119 reported finding a bag with an unknown substance in it.

• At 3:09 a.m., a request was received from a local hospital to check a residence in the 5400 block of North County Road 5 to make sure everyone at the residence was okay. A deputy reported there was no one at the residence when he checked it.

Saturday:

• At 8:24 p.m., a caller reported a van parked at a building in the 5400 block of West Ohio 18 that was not to be there. A deputy advised there was no vehicle parked there when he arrived, but found major damage to a door of the building. A second deputy advised he found pry marks near a deadbolt lock and near a doorknob.

• At 4:14 p.m., a caller reported a disabled van in the roadway near the intersection of West Ohio 12 and North Township Road 101. A deputy advised the vehicle was off the roadway and there was a flat tire on the van, which someone was there trying to fix. The party was unable to fix it, and permission from the landowner was received to leave it parked there until it could be fixed.

Friday:

• At 7:12 p.m., a resident of the 5800 block of West Ohio 635 requested deputies respond as her adult daughter, who was intoxicated, was causing a disturbance.

