Hearing testing services available starting Tuesday

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Basic hearing testing services will once again be available to Fostoria area residents starting Tuesday, according to officials at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Tom Borer, chief operating officer of the hospital, said hearing testing services will now be available at FCH each Tuesday.

The move is another step the hospital is taking to allow area patients to receive services locally.

“It’s good to have testing services here in town again,” Borer told the Review Times. “Local patients can stay local, and they won’t have to leave the community (for the services).”

The services will be provided in a space in the hospital’s medical office building on the hospital campus that was formerly occupied by a dialysis treatment center.

The room is directly across the hall from offices occupied by Dr. James Williams, M.D., who is an ear, nose and throat specialist, also known as an otolaryngologist.

“It just made sense to have the hearing testing center in the former dialysis treatment area, since Dr. Williams’ office is so close by,” Borer explained.

Patti Kaires, Au.D., CCC-A, will serve as director of audiology at the hospital.

“We will be supporting the general community,” Kaires said of the hearing services to be provided at the hospital. She said patients from ages six months through adult will be seen at the hearing testing center.

Those who require the hearing testing services can be referred to the center by their primary care physicians.

Borer said the local hospital reached out to officials at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, another ProMedica facility, for assistance with re-establishing hearing testing services that had not been available in Fostoria for the last six months.

After receiving that assistance, FCH began refurbishing the former dialysis center for use as a hearing testing center.

“It took a minimum of renovations. It’s an open room that required some painting,” Borer noted. “We added a soundproof both that’s about six-feet by six-feet. We re-calibrated the testing equipment we had, and we’re now ready to offer the service again.”

After patients have undergone the testing, they may be referred for further counseling if it is determined it is necessary to review all options patients have for further treatment.

One scenario for such counseling would be if it is recommended a patient acquires a hearing aid.

“It’s possible we may expand the services in the future to include providing hearing aids,” Borer said.

Further information on the services may be obtained by calling 419-436-6893 during normal business hours on weekdays.

