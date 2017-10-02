Hearing testing services available starting Tuesday

Posted On Mon. Oct 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

By RON CRAIG
STAFF WRITER

Basic hearing testing services will once again be available to Fostoria area residents starting Tuesday, according to officials at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.
Tom Borer, chief operating officer of the hospital, said hearing testing services will now be available at FCH each Tuesday.
The move is another step the hospital is taking to allow area patients to receive services locally.
“It’s good to have testing services here in town again,” Borer told the Review Times. “Local patients can stay local, and they won’t have to leave the community (for the services).”
The services will be provided in a space in the hospital’s medical office building on the hospital campus that was formerly occupied by a dialysis treatment center.
The room is directly across the hall from offices occupied by Dr. James Williams, M.D., who is an ear, nose and throat specialist, also known as an otolaryngologist.
“It just made sense to have the hearing testing center in the former dialysis treatment area, since Dr. Williams’ office is so close by,” Borer explained.
Patti Kaires, Au.D., CCC-A, will serve as director of audiology at the hospital.
“We will be supporting the general community,” Kaires said of the hearing services to be provided at the hospital. She said patients from ages six months through adult will be seen at the hearing testing center.
Those who require the hearing testing services can be referred to the center by their primary care physicians.
Borer said the local hospital reached out to officials at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, another ProMedica facility, for assistance with re-establishing hearing testing services that had not been available in Fostoria for the last six months.
After receiving that assistance, FCH began refurbishing the former dialysis center for use as a hearing testing center.
“It took a minimum of renovations. It’s an open room that required some painting,” Borer noted. “We added a soundproof both that’s about six-feet by six-feet. We re-calibrated the testing equipment we had, and we’re now ready to offer the service again.”
After patients have undergone the testing, they may be referred for further counseling if it is determined it is necessary to review all options patients have for further treatment.
One scenario for such counseling would be if it is recommended a patient acquires a hearing aid.
“It’s possible we may expand the services in the future to include providing hearing aids,” Borer said.
Further information on the services may be obtained by calling 419-436-6893 during normal business hours on weekdays.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Indians Get AL-best 102nd Victory, Beat White Sox 3-1

Posted On01 Oct 2017

Dalton Throws 4 TD Passes, Bengals Blow Out Browns 31-7

Posted On01 Oct 2017

Ohio State Program To Cover Tuition For Low-income Students

Posted On01 Oct 2017

Marilyn Manson, Hurt Onstage In NY, Cancels Oct. Tour Shows

Posted On01 Oct 2017

University Launches Center To Train Lawyers On Outer Space

Posted On01 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep volleyball: Record-setting day for Carey, Arcadia players

ARCADIA — There’s a new Kin atop the Carey record books. Sydney Kin recorded 18 kills Saturday and passed sister, Shelby, as the
Posted On 01 Oct 2017
Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Saturday’s Results Northwest Ohio Games Corning Miller 47, Crestline 13 Lima Cent. Cath. 27, Woodlan, Ind. 20 Around Ohio
Posted On 01 Oct 2017
Off

Prep cross country: Redmen boys 8th at Oregon Clay Invite

OREGON — Dylan Sheets finished 11th in 17:26.60 to lead Fostoria High School to eighth place in Saturday’s boys Division II-III race
Posted On 01 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company