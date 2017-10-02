Bringing in the beans

DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Gary (Hunky) Holman, (left), and his cousin Cody Holman, both of the Fostoria area, spend time Sunday evening harvesting beans in one of Holmstead Farms’ fields next to Township Road 57, just east of town. Holmstead Farms is a 480-acre partnership between brothers Gary and Larry Holman, and includes farms around the Fostoria area. The Holmans said their yield has been good so far this season, but with higher-than-expected variation in ripeness across their fields. Warm weather forecast for the next 3-4 days should provide area farmers with plenty of opportunity to bring in the beans.

