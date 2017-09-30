MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Countyline Street at 4:15 p.m.
arrests
Thursday:
• James R. Frederick, 23, last listed address 550 W. North St., was arrested on a local warrant following a report of a couple arguing on West High Street.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol had one subject in custody following a report of a male subject who was slumped down in a vehicle near Columbus Avenue and South Town Street.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued two citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Spruce Street. Subject was arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County.
thefts
Friday:
• A McDougal Street employee reported someone stole items from outside the building; requested extra patrol.
Thursday:
• Subject came on station to report his gun was stolen from his son’s Seneca Avenue residence.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Officer assisted in an unlock on West Fremont Street.
• Caller complained of a vehicle on East High Street with expired plates. Officer spoke to subject who would move the vehicle.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.
• Caller reported a possible intoxicated subject at a North Countyline Street business. Officer spoke to subject who was possibly experiencing issues with his medicine; transported the subject home and business advised it was OK to leave the vehicle there for now.
• Complainant reported her landlord threatened her husband with a gun on Bulger Avenue. Officer noted the parties were separated and told the landlord to get an officer if he needed to come back.
• Caller advised a vehicle with an open door and no lights or registration was near West Jackson and North Union streets. Officer was unable to locate.
Thursday:
• Caller advised a sewer cap was sticking up about four inches in the middle of the roadway near North Countyline and Summit streets. Officer noted the cap was reset.
• A Spruce Street complainant reported her brother put his hands on her and choked her; advised she was two months pregnant and wanted a report on file but didn’t wish to pursue charges.
• A bus driver reported a school bus red light violation on Walnut Street. Incident is under investigation.
• Caller reported an unresponsive male subject on Taft Boulevard.
• A Perry Street employee advised a male subject put on a mask, hid behind a tree and jumped out and scared a little girl. Officer spoke to complainant who identified the suspect; although he had a Halloween mask, he denied the allegation and was advised of consequences if officers had to return.
• Caller advised her grandson brought home a bike from the park and she was afraid it was stolen. Bicycle was impounded.
• Caller reported a domestic situation on Spruce Street. Officer noted it was a verbal argument.
• A Taft Boulevard caller requested an officer for an unknown situation. Mom was advised of options and the boys were told to leave each other alone.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the week. An investigation is pending.
• Complainant reported her boyfriend was intoxicated and being disruptive, tearing things up in the house; advised he then went outside the Seneca Street residence and was throwing things around before he pulled a knife on her. Complainant was warned for disorderly conduct; was gathering some belongings and leaving.
• Officer was requested for a custody dispute on North Union Street.
• Caller claimed he saw someone dressed as a clown with a knife near West Fremont and North Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Caller stated she was assaulted near East High and North Main streets. Subject left the scene upset and refused statement forms.
fire runs
Friday:
• Squad responded to the 400 block of West Lytle Street at 12:10 p.m. for a subject who was on the floor and no one could get into the residence.
Thursday:
• EMS was requested at 12:52 p.m. to the 1600 block of North Union Street.
• Squad was dispatched to the 500 block of Van Buren Street for a female subject having difficulty breathing and wasn’t responding well.
• EMS was in the 500 block of West Lytle Street for a suicidal female subject at 7:17 p.m.
• At 8:40 p.m., a squad responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject in respiratory distress.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Caller advised her boyfriend left his mother’s house in Tiffin and was making suicidal threats; believed he was on his way to a West Ohio 18 address. Deputy transported subject to the hospital for an evaluation.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron Misses Second Straight Practice With Ankle Injury

Posted On29 Sep 2017

Happ Hits 3-run Homer In 8th, Cubs Beat Reds 5-4

Posted On29 Sep 2017

Perfect Pair: Wade, LeBron 'like Peanut Butter And Jelly'

Posted On29 Sep 2017

GOP Candidate For Ohio Governor Pulls Ad Over NFL Protests

Posted On29 Sep 2017

Paradise Jam Tourney Moved To Liberty Due After Hurricanes

Posted On29 Sep 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington 15, Hopewell-Loudon 14 Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0 McComb 29, Leipsic
Posted On 30 Sep 2017
Off

Prep football roundup: Gabel leads Lakota to 4th straight win

LAKESIDE — Lakota’s Tyler Gabel ran for two scores and passed for two more as the Raiders steamrolled Danbury 52-0 in a nonconference
Posted On 30 Sep 2017
Off

Prep football: Arlington slips past Chieftains

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER ARLINGTON — Both entering at 1-4 overall, Hopewell-Loudon and Arlington met Friday night after enduring plenty of
Posted On 30 Sep 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company