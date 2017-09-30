Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Countyline Street at 4:15 p.m.

arrests

Thursday:

• James R. Frederick, 23, last listed address 550 W. North St., was arrested on a local warrant following a report of a couple arguing on West High Street.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol had one subject in custody following a report of a male subject who was slumped down in a vehicle near Columbus Avenue and South Town Street.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued two citations for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Spruce Street. Subject was arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County.

thefts

Friday:

• A McDougal Street employee reported someone stole items from outside the building; requested extra patrol.

Thursday:

• Subject came on station to report his gun was stolen from his son’s Seneca Avenue residence.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Officer assisted in an unlock on West Fremont Street.

• Caller complained of a vehicle on East High Street with expired plates. Officer spoke to subject who would move the vehicle.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.

• Caller reported a possible intoxicated subject at a North Countyline Street business. Officer spoke to subject who was possibly experiencing issues with his medicine; transported the subject home and business advised it was OK to leave the vehicle there for now.

• Complainant reported her landlord threatened her husband with a gun on Bulger Avenue. Officer noted the parties were separated and told the landlord to get an officer if he needed to come back.

• Caller advised a vehicle with an open door and no lights or registration was near West Jackson and North Union streets. Officer was unable to locate.

Thursday:

• Caller advised a sewer cap was sticking up about four inches in the middle of the roadway near North Countyline and Summit streets. Officer noted the cap was reset.

• A Spruce Street complainant reported her brother put his hands on her and choked her; advised she was two months pregnant and wanted a report on file but didn’t wish to pursue charges.

• A bus driver reported a school bus red light violation on Walnut Street. Incident is under investigation.

• Caller reported an unresponsive male subject on Taft Boulevard.

• A Perry Street employee advised a male subject put on a mask, hid behind a tree and jumped out and scared a little girl. Officer spoke to complainant who identified the suspect; although he had a Halloween mask, he denied the allegation and was advised of consequences if officers had to return.

• Caller advised her grandson brought home a bike from the park and she was afraid it was stolen. Bicycle was impounded.

• Caller reported a domestic situation on Spruce Street. Officer noted it was a verbal argument.

• A Taft Boulevard caller requested an officer for an unknown situation. Mom was advised of options and the boys were told to leave each other alone.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the week. An investigation is pending.

• Complainant reported her boyfriend was intoxicated and being disruptive, tearing things up in the house; advised he then went outside the Seneca Street residence and was throwing things around before he pulled a knife on her. Complainant was warned for disorderly conduct; was gathering some belongings and leaving.

• Officer was requested for a custody dispute on North Union Street.

• Caller claimed he saw someone dressed as a clown with a knife near West Fremont and North Vine streets. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller stated she was assaulted near East High and North Main streets. Subject left the scene upset and refused statement forms.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad responded to the 400 block of West Lytle Street at 12:10 p.m. for a subject who was on the floor and no one could get into the residence.

Thursday:

• EMS was requested at 12:52 p.m. to the 1600 block of North Union Street.

• Squad was dispatched to the 500 block of Van Buren Street for a female subject having difficulty breathing and wasn’t responding well.

• EMS was in the 500 block of West Lytle Street for a suicidal female subject at 7:17 p.m.

• At 8:40 p.m., a squad responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue for a female subject in respiratory distress.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller advised her boyfriend left his mother’s house in Tiffin and was making suicidal threats; believed he was on his way to a West Ohio 18 address. Deputy transported subject to the hospital for an evaluation.

Comments

comments