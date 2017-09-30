Halloween festivities set

Grab your creepiest costume, boils and ghouls. The city of Fostoria has released the dates for this year’s Halloween festivities.

The office of Mayor Eric Keckler announced citywide trick-or-treat is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m.

The Annual City of Fostoria Halloween Parade will step off at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and will begin at the intersection of Main, Perry and Sandusky streets, heading south.

Entry fees for the parade will be $25 for individuals, businesses and political entities. Residents, businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to enter floats, vehicles or walking groups.

Forms for entry are available now in the mayor’s office and online at www.fostoriaohio.gov, and must be turned in by the close of business on Oct. 23.

An all-ages costume contest will take place before the parade in the Family Video parking lot at 4 p.m. It is free to enter and winners will get to walk in the parade, as well as receive various prizes such as gift cards to local hot spots, goodie bags and more.

To receive an entry form, or for more information about the parade, email admin@fostoriaohio.gov.

