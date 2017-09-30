Findlay officer fired after investigation into conduct

By J. STEVEN DILLON

A top command officer of the Findlay Police Department, who was placed on administrative leave after an off-duty domestic violence incident at his home, has been fired following an independent investigation.

Capt. Sean D. Young, 46, was fired effective Friday, according to Safety Director Paul Schmelzer.

“I know you believe in the higher standard that members of the police department are held to when it comes to conduct of this nature,” Schmelzer said in a letter to Young. “The public faith in our department to impartially uphold the law and adhere to policy is paramount.”

Young’s firing came after city administrators reviewed a report on the incident by the internal affairs section of the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo Lt. Richard Trevino stated that “Young’s conduct violated his public’s trust and cast negative perceptions of his ability to serve his city’s citizens effectively and safely, in the future.”

Mayor Lydia Mihalik said the outside review found a “willful violation of domestic violence and other administrative violations” under the city police department’s code of ethics regarding malfeasance and standards of conduct.

“I am saddened that his service to this community has come to an end so abruptly,” Mihalik said. “Our community demands and I require that members of our police department follow the laws of our community and our policies both on and off duty.”

Young had served the department since 1996. He was named acting police chief following the January retirement of Chief Greg Horne, and was among three officers being considered for police chief at the time of the domestic violence incident.

When contacted Friday, Young declined comment.

He was placed on paid administrative leave after a Feb. 4 incident at his rural Bluffton home.

According to records, Young threw a video camera at his wife, Toni, after he had trouble operating it during a birthday party for their daughter. The camera struck Toni in the head, causing injuries that required medical treatment.

Toni Young later obtained a civil protection order and Sean Young was subsequently charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On June 2, Young entered a guilty plea to the offense before visiting Judge S. Dwight Osterud, who allowed Young to enter a deferral program. The case will be dismissed once Young completes a “Batterer’s Intervention Program” later this year.

Findlay Municipal Court records show Young has already completed 70 hours of community service.

City administrators requested the independent investigation by Toledo police following Young’s court hearing in June.

In a report on that investigation, Trevino said “a willful violation of domestic violence” and “conduct unbecoming an officer” were found.

According to Trevino’s report, Young admitted his guilt to the domestic violence offense on several occasions during interviews, describing his actions as “reckless,” “stupid” and “juvenile.”

He admitted that he “intentionally” and “deliberately” threw the camera at his wife in an attempt to harm her.

Trevino wrote that Toni Young believed that her husband’s efforts to harm her were deliberate, with the intent to injure her, causing her to fear for her safety and her child’s safety, and to leave their home.

Trevino said Sean Young also committed administrative violations when he was not completely accurate and truthful about all details concerning the incident, and did not initially accept responsibility for his actions, although he later admitted culpability.

“Young’s conduct, as a public official and city leader, also brought negative attention in both media and print to the City of Findlay,” Trevino wrote. “His actions forced the Findlay Police Department into a state of transition, to search for a successor to replace him as chief of police.”

Lt. John Dunbar replaced Young as interim chief in February, and was sworn in as chief in June. Dunbar has been with the police department since 1992.

